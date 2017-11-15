Anna Olson to talk about holiday entertaining at Hamilton Central library

Chef and cookbook author Anna Olson will be in Hamilton Dec. 4.

The host of the Food Network’s ‘Bake with Anna Olson’ will give an entertaining look at the culinary delights of the holiday season that should inspire experts and novices alike.

The event is being held at the Central library, 55 York Blvd., 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available through eventbrite.ca.

Proceeds from the event support the Canadian Federation of University Women - Hamilton scholarship fund.

