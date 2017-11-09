Ian Thomas to narrate Hamilton Children’s Choir version of The Grinch

Ian Thomas will narrate a choral rendition of The Grinch at the annual holiday concert of Hamilton Children’s Choir.

Welcome Christmas (Fah Who Foraze) will be performed Dec. 2 at Ryerson United Church, 842 Main St. East

Tickets start at $10; see hamiltonchildrenschoir.com.

The choir will also hold a carol singalong during Artcrawl Dec. 8, 7 p.m., in front of Christ’s Church Cathedral, 252 James St. North, and performing The Simple Joys: Ilumini Special Concert at Christ’s Church Dec. 17.

