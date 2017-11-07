Theatre Ancaster brings Annie to the stage starting Nov. 18

Three new villains take the stage in Theatre Ancaster’s production of the Tony Award-winning Annie this fall.

The conniving trio of Miss Hannigan, the matron of the orphanage, her petty-criminal brother Rooster and his moll, Lily St. Regis, will threaten the happiness of little orphan Annie and her dog, Sandy.

Greedy, loud, cunning and slippery, the three characters must find the right balance of wickedness and comedy. Playing a comedic villain well is not an easy task. Fortunately, Theatre Ancaster has cast veteran performers Colin Lapsley and Erin Bree Pierce, along with talented newcomer Rebekkah Gondosch in the tricky roles.

Lapsley and Pierce have usually been seen on stage as heroic or romantic leads. In the last few years, however, Lapsley has been exploring his comedic villain side as Lord Farquhar in Shrek and Franz in The Producers.

The depth we need to connect with the audience and make our characters real comes from the rapport between the three actors.

Pierce, meanwhile, has performed as the ditzy Sister Amnesia in Nunsense and was widely praised for her excellent comedic performance in I Love You You’re Perfect Now Change.

Rebekkah Gondosch has a master’s degree in theatre from Trinity College in Dublin and now teaches at Great Lakes Christian High School in Grimsby. She stage managed Spamalot for Theatre Ancaster’s Stage 3 Young Company, but felt the need to get back on stage in community theatre.

The challenge of Annie’s villains seemed like the perfect next step for all three performers, and they all wanted to bring more to the characters than the comic book stereotypes.

“We want the audience to laugh, but we didn’t want to be just the sleazy siblings and the stupid floozie,” said Colin. “The depth we need to connect with the audience and make our characters real comes from the rapport between the three actors. We chat about our back stories.”

Gondosch added, “Lily is a fabulous role and it’s fun playing a villain who is just doing what she naturally does. She follows her desires, which look villainous to outsiders. Lily has to play smart enough to play stupid.”

Annie begins its run Nov. 17 at the Ancaster High School Auditorium. Tickets are available online at www.theatreancaster.com.