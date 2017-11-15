‘Coolest House Ever’

Before one Christmas is over, Phil Salvi and his wife, Laura, are already preparing for the next year’s massive display.

“Every year, there has been more and more and more,” says Phil.

“I don’t believe there was one year where we did the same thing. We always change it up.”

The Salvis were the Ward 7 champions in the Mountain News Christmas lights contest each of the five years it was held. Their Fuslier Drive home is a very popular spot around the holidays, with one car after enough stopping to have a look at the dancing lights.