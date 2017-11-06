Hamilton's Sandy Pomeroy wants to make eating healthy easier

Sandy Pomeroy says her first cookbook means more than just crossing an item off her bucket list.

The lead instructor and head chef of Goodness Me says she has a natural inclination to help people eat better, so Grain-Free Goodness will help her improve lives.

“I get worried for young people today,” says Pomeroy. “They work full time, they have kids … some of them don’t even know how to cook today, they don’t know how to put a meal on the table. Eating out is a realistic part of their budget today.”

“I just wanted to make a book for people like them and people like my mom to be able to put something healthy on the table without a lot of work.”

Grain-Free Goodness, which is available at all Goodness Me locations, contains 125 recipes from breakfast meals to snacks to main courses.

Don’t be scared of the words grain-free or keto-friendly in the title, says Pomeroy.

“It’s just normal food, but what we find today with our customers the grain-free diet is really trending right now,” she says. “It helps cut down on inflammation, so it’s great for anyone with auto-immune (issues) or arthritis or even cancer.”

A ketogenic diet shuns carbohydrates so the body burns more fat for fuel, says Pomeroy, and her recipes help people get over the idea some filler carbs are needed in a meal in order to feel full.

“If you put a hunk of coconut oil on the vegetables, it kind of fills you up. After a while you don’t feel you need the rice or potatoes.”

Pomeroy has worked with Goodness Me for over 18 years. She started as an instructor — and admits it took work to get started.