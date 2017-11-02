Ancaster funeral home remembers Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie

Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home in Ancaster is inviting residents to share condolences with the family of musician Gord Downie.

As part of a nationwide effort, the Canadian company Arbor Memorial Inc. is honouring the Tragically Hip frontman who died of an incurable brain cancer on Oct. 17, 2017.

Dodsworth & Brown at 378 Wilson St. E., Ancaster, is among Arbor Memorial’s 90 funeral homes, 41 cemeteries and 27 crematoria across the country. Once completed, memories and signatures from each location will be collected and shared with the Downie family as a keepsake.

Donations to The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund are also encouraged to pay tribute to Downie’s dedication toward starting a new relationship with Canada’s Indigenous Peoples.

