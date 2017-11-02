Holiday classics and new tunes at 'A Scarlett Christmas'

Scarlett Deva Antaloczy is celebrating the holiday season with Nov. 18 featuring a variety of music themes and styles from pop rock country jazz celtic to opera.
“A Scarlett Christmas" will feature holiday classics and the premiere of new Christmas songs.
The show is at 8 p.m. at The Studio, 1 Summers Lane. Tickets start at $45; call 855-872-5000.
Scarlett Deva Antaloczy is celebrating the holiday season with Nov. 18 featuring a variety of music themes and styles from pop rock country jazz celtic to opera.
“A Scarlett Christmas" will feature holiday classics and the premiere of new Christmas songs.
The show is at 8 p.m. at The Studio, 1 Summers Lane. Tickets start at $45; call 855-872-5000.
Scarlett Deva Antaloczy is celebrating the holiday season with Nov. 18 featuring a variety of music themes and styles from pop rock country jazz celtic to opera.
“A Scarlett Christmas" will feature holiday classics and the premiere of new Christmas songs.
The show is at 8 p.m. at The Studio, 1 Summers Lane. Tickets start at $45; call 855-872-5000.