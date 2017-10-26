Dundas area schools team for Osfest charity garage sale

Dundas Valley Secondary School’s gym will be the scene of a massive, student-organized charity garage sale on Saturday, Nov. 4.

All proceeds will be donated to The Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton.

Sixteen teams of students comprised of Dundas Valley students and Grade 7 students from Dr. John Seaton, Dundas Central Public, Spencer Valley and Sir William Osler schools will each have their own table with a particular theme, such as children’s items, furniture, books, household items, sports and more. The sale runs from 8-11 a.m.

The garage sale is the culmination of Dr. Central Valley Osfest, a leadership camp for Grade 7 students of local elementary schools. Students of Dundas Valley Secondary School’s leadership program hosted the 10th annual leadership camp for the 60 Grade 7 students in October.