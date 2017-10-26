Dundas’ Sarah Csermak performs in The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition

Sarah Csermak, a Grade 8 student at Spencer Valley School, has been selected as one of the local participants to dance in The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition.

After being chosen through audition by Canada’s Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker youth education program, Sarah is now busy with rehearsals.

She said she is “super excited” to be cast as a dragonfly. She is also an understudy for the squirrel role.

The performance will mark the first time Sarah has danced on the FirstOntario Concert Hall stage in the holiday family dance classic.

Sarah dances at The Dream Centre in Waterdown and participates in jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip-hop and pointe. She has been dancing since age three and is now in her eighth year of competitive dancing.

In her spare time, Sarah’s hobbies are playing the piano and trumpet, as well as soccer.

“I love to dance because I enjoy progressing and learning fun steps and dances,” she said. “It’s super exciting to be in The Nutcracker because it will allow me to expand my dance/ballet vocabulary.”

The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition is choreographed by choreographer and artistic director of Canada’s Ballet Jörgen, Bengt Jörgen, and takes its inspiration from Group of Seven paintings housed at Kleinburg’s McMichael Canadian Art Collection.

The costume and set designs reflect Jörgen’s vision of a distinctly Canadian Nutcracker set in Algonquin Park, where Klara meets lumberjacks, Mounties and woodland creatures in her dream journey.

The performance takes place Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at FirstOntario Concert Hall, formerly Hamilton Place.