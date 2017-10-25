Hamilton haunted house to help raise awareness about transplants and money for sick kids

Derek Goodwin has increased the scare footage of his haunted house.

He estimates this year’s interactive fundraiser for McMaster Children’s Hospital is about double the size of last year’s, which rang in around 800 square feet.

This will be the fifth time Goodwin has set up a house of fright at 18 Pompano Court in the Templemead neighbourhood.

He started his annual fundraiser while still in high school. After two cousins received liver transplants, he decided he could build a temporary terror trap and solicit donations.