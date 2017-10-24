Dundas Little Theatre gets the spotlight with historical society talk

Dundas Little Theatre made its debut in 1960, staging the play Have Heart.
Since then, the group has played a key part in the area’s arts and entertainment scene.
Local historian Stan Nowak is a theatre enthusiast. Both he and wife, Sally, are members of Dundas Little Theatre (DLT).
“I’ve seen every DLT production — at least twice — since 2006,” said Nowak.
On Nov. 9, Nowak will focus on the group’s work over the years in his presentation titled, “A Brief History of the Dundas Little Theatre.” His talk takes the format of a play, with a prologue, five acts, an encore and curtain call.
The event, hosted by the Dundas Valley Historical Society, takes place on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dundas Museum and Archives. Admission is $4 for nonmembers, free to members.
