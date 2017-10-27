Family-friendly Halloween events across Ontario

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you're looking for a festive event to take the kids to this weekend, you're in luck. Here is your Ontario-wide guide to family-friendly Halloween bashes.
When: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Oct. 27: Gore Meadows Community Centre (10150 The Gore Road). Oct. 28: Century Gardens Recreation Centre (340 Vodden Street East).
More information: Free admission with non-perishable food item
When: Oct. 27 -31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downey's Farm Market (13682 Heart Lake Road, Brampton, ON)
More information: $9 - $14
When: Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
Where: La Villa Bakery and Café (331 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Clarkson Village
More information: Free
Malton Library Halloween Storytime
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Malton Library (3540 Morning Star Dr, Mississauga, ON)
More information: Come in costume. Free.
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: East Village (Lakeshore Rd. E, Port Credit, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating
When: Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Alton Mill Arts Centre (1402 Queen St. Village of Alton, Caledon, ON)
More information: Pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin parade on Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Fabulously Freaky Friday Night
When: Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness (14111 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON)
More information: Treats, games, activities. $8.85/person.
When: Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.
Where: Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness (14111 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON)
More information: Crafts, spooky story. $3/person.
When: Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
Where: Caledon Community Complex (6215 Old Church Rd, Caledon East, ON)
More information: Games, activities. Children of all ages must be accompanied by an adult. $5/person.
When: Oct. 28 and 29 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Canada's Wonderland (1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating, costume contest, show. Tickets start at $27.99.
When: Oct. 28, 29 and 31
Where: LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive, Vaughan, ON)
More information: Lego contest, scavenger hunt and more. Tickets $15.60 - $24.
When: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Mount Albert Public Library Branch (19300 Centre Street, Mount Albert, ON)
More information: Free. Bring a single sock for donation. Pick up some Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beens.
When: Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elman W. Campbell Museum (134 Main St S, Newmarket, ON)
More information: $5.50 per child. Games, crafts, costume parade and Halloween story.
Tricks with Bricks Halloween Party
When: Oct. 27 and 28 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Friday is sold out)
Where: Tricks with Bricks (18075 Leslie St, Unit 13, Newmarket, ON)
More information: Haunted house, food, drinks, costume contest and more. Tickets $15 - $20.
When: Oct. 27 (from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Oct. 28 and 29 (from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Where: Markham Museum, 9350 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON
More information: Tickets $8.
When: Oct. 27 - 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Kortright Centre (9550 Pine Valley Drive, Woodbridge, ON)
More information: Haunted house, Halloween activities, $6 - $10 (advance tickets required)
When: Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Sharon Temple Museum (18974 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON)
More information: Free. Register on www.surveymonkey.com/r/F3QWGRW
When: Oct. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Hollidge Tract (16389 Hwy. 48, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON)
More information: Register by Oct. 27 online or at 1-877-464-9675
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Bruce's Mill Conservation Area (3291 Stouffville Rd, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON)
More information: $5 per vehicle
When: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Sheppard's Bush Mary St. entrance (Aurora, ON L4G 7B3)
More information: Wristbands are $5 and can be purchased at Aurora Family Leisure Complex (135 Industrial Parkway North), Aurora Town Hall (100 John West Way) or Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex (1400 Wellington Street East).
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Whitchurch-Stouffville Museum & Community Centre (14732 Woodbine Ave, Gormley, ON)
More information: Children $10, adults $5
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Main Street Markham, ON
More information: Face painting, treats, Halloween movie
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Rd, Toronto, ON)
More information: Kids 12 and under in free with costume
When: Oct. 28 and 29 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Black Creek Pioneer Village (1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, North York, ON)
More information: Performances, haunted maze, trick-or-treating and more. $11 - $15.
Retro Halloween Family Drop-In
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Todmorden Mills Heritage Site (67 Pottery Road, Toronto ON)
More information: Adult $7.08, Youth/Senior $4.42, Child $3.76 (plus taxes)
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mackenzie House (82 Bond Street, Toronto, ON)
More information: $15 plus tax. Not recommended for children under 8 years of age. Please wear clothing and footwear appropriate for the weather.
When: Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. 4 p.m.
Where: Bata Shoe Museum (327 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON)
More information: Included with museum admission, kids in costume get in for free
When: Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: High Park Wading Pool (NW corner of the park) 1873 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON
More information: $2.50 per pumpkin
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Toronto Botanical Garden (777 Lawrence Ave E, North York, ON)
More information: TBG Members $8, Public $12
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Kew Gardens (2075 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON) and Ivan Forrest Gardens (131 Glen Manor Drive, Toronto, ON)
More information: Free, costume contest, Halloween activities
When: Oct. 28 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: The Kingsway BIA (3029 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, ON)
More information: Costumes and Halloween activities
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: The Junction (2964 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating and Halloween activities
Halloween at Toronto Public Library
When: Oct. 27-31
Where: Various locations
When: Oct. 28
Where: Various locations
More information: Get free comics at your local comic book store
Halloween Kids Event at Fairyland Theatre
When: Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fairyland Theatre (1183A Finch Ave W Unit 2, Toronto, ON)
More information: $15
When: Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Riverside Neighbourhood (807A Queen Street East, Toronto, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Bloor West Village (Bloor Street West and Windermere, Toronto, ON)
More information: Support St. Joseph's Health Centre. Costume parade, Halloween activities
When: Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Palmerston Library Theatre (560 Palmerston Ave, Toronto, ON)
More information: Halloween show. $8.
When: Oct. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight
Where: Access Ballroom (276 Main St b5, Toronto, ON)
More information: $7 online, $10 at the door. Costume contest, dance lesson, food and drinks
When: Oct. 27 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Uxbridge Historical Centre Museum & Archives, 1R2, 7239 Concession Rd 6, Uxbridge, ON
More information: Haunted village and scavenger hunt. Tickets $2 (children under five are free)
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Pickering Central Library Auditorium (1 The Esplanade S, Pickering, ON)
More information: Costume parade, crafts, games, activities
Cannington Haunted Trail and Maze
When: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 91 Elliot Street, Cannington, ON
More information: $10 per person at gate, family pass is $30 for four people. Not recommended for children under 8. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Scary Selfies and Petrifying Portraits
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: The Robert McLaughlin Gallery (72 Queen Street, Civic Centre, Oshawa, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 29-31
Where: 370 Olive Ave., Oshawa, ON
More information: Donations accepted. Family raising money for SickKids.
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Canadian Automotive Museum (99 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON)
More information: Tour admission
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Springridge Farm (7256 Bell School Line, Milton, ON)
More information: Halloween activities. Tickets $12.
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Mountsberg (2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville, ON)
More information: Halloween activities. Free with park admission.
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Burlington
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Downtown Milton
More information: Trick or Treat bags $5 each with proceeds going directly to support Milton District Hospital Foundation
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Milton Mall (55 Ontario St S, Milton, ON)
More information: Donations go directly to the Milton District Hospital Foundation.
When: Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Royal Canadian Legion - Alliston (111 Dufferin St. S., Alliston ON)
More information: Pizza, drinks, chips, admission $5
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Blue Mountain Village (Weider Blvd., Blue Mountains, ON)
More information: Costs depend on activity
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Innisfil ideaLAB and Library, Lakeshore Branch (967 Innisfil Beach Rd., Innisfil ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Downtown Collingwood (115 Hurontario Street, Suite 104, Collingwood ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Wye Marsh (16160 Hwy 12 East, Midland ON)
More information: $5 - $11 (children 3 and under are free)
When: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Orillia Community Church (64 Colborne St. E., Orillia ON)
More information: Games, activities, treats, hotdog dinner, movie night. Free.
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Lang Pioneer Village Museum (104 Lang Rd, Keene, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, spooky story not recommended for children under 12. Prices: Adults $10, Students/Seniors $9, Youths (ages 2-14) $6, Free for children under 2, Family (includes 2 adults & up to 4 youths) $30
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Hutchison House Museum (270 Brock St., Peterborough, ON)
More information: $5
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre (254 North Park Street, Brantford, ON)
More information: Ages 7-12. Dance party, Halloween activities, swim time.
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Royal City Animal Hospital (245 Edinburgh Rd. S., Guelph, ON)
More information: Pet costume contests, treats for pets and people, too. Parade through the plaza. Free.
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Tour begins at Guelph Central Station (79 Carden St., Guelph, ON)
More information: $10 (cash only)
When: Oct. 31, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: Stone Road Mall (435 Stone Road West, Guelph, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating store to store
When: Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: London Gymnastics Academy (3392 Wonderland Rd S, London, ON)
More information: $3. Games, concession, haunted house and more.
When: Oct. 27
Where: London Children's Museum (21 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON)
More information: Halloween activities
Kids Halloween Fun Art Classes
When: Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Arts Centre (785 Wonderland Rd, London, ON)
More information: $20
When: Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Original Kids Theatre Company (130 King Street, Covent Garden Market, London, ON)
More information: $11 - $16
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Jorgenson Park - Byron Optimist Community Centre (1308 Norman Avenue, London, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, free. Covered horse-drawn wagon rides $2.00 per person.
Halloween in the Village - Wortley Village
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Wortley Village, London, ON
More information: Halloween events, free.
When: Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: (Street party) 580 Quebec Street, London, ON
More information: $3 per child (children 2 and under are free)
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: London Children's Museum (21 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON)
More information: General admission
Halloween Wrestling Spooktacular!
When: Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Gibraltar Weekend Market (1712 Dundas Street, London, ON)
More information: VIP Tickets $25 Second Row $10, Standing Room Free
When: Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: London Children's Museum (21 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON)
More information: General admission
The Haunted House on Manning Rd.
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: 2465 Manning Rd., Tecumseh, ON
More information: Four attractions
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Exodus Escape Rooms (1501 Howard Ave., Windsor, ON)
More information: $50/Team of 2-6 for 30 minutes
Thiessen’s Orchards Haunted Barn
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Thiessen Orchards (400 Talbot Rd. E., Leamington, ON)
More information: 10 am – 5 pm, $6/Haunted Barn, $5 – $7/Corn Maze
Phantoms of the Canard Ghost Tour
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m.
Where: 9407 Malden Rd., Windsor
More information: $25 per person (minimum group size 4)
A Haunting In Lasalle 2017 | Haunted Corn Maze
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Pepe’s Pumpkin Patch (2651 Front Rd, Lasalle, ON)
‘The House Youth Centre’ Haunted House at Fort Malden
When: Now until Oct. 30
Where: Fort Malden National Historic Site (100 Laird Ave. S., Amherstburg, ON)
More information: $9.80 per person. Please call 519-736-5416 to reserve your ticket.
The Count’s Creepshow Carnival Themed Magic Show
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre (1367 Drouillard Road, Windsor, ON)
More information: Children 12 and under $10, adults $15
Lakeshore Cinemas Horror Movie Marathon
When: Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Where: Lakeshore Cinemas (164 Commercial Blvd., Tecumseh, ON)
More information: $20 advance, $25 at door
The ACW Presents: Thriller! Halloween Bowl-a-thon Fundraiser
When: Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
Where: Revs Rose Bowl (2482 Dougall Ave., Windsor, ON)
More information: $20
Champion’s Rockin Halloween Bash
When: Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.
Where: Champion Karaoke (215 Eugenie St. W., Windsor, ON)
More information: All proceeds go to Breast Cancer Society
Halloween Themed P.D. Day at Museum Windsor
When: Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Chimczuk Museum (401 Riverside Dr. W., Windsor, ON)
More information: $5/General Admission, $15/Family Rate
Friday Night Lights Free Bike Ride With Windsor Eats | Halloween Edition
When: Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Willistead Park – Windsor, ON
When: Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
Where: Canadian Transportation Museum (6155 Arner Townline, Essex, ON)
More information: $6 (children 12 and under are free)
Trick or Treat through Walkerville
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Wyandotte St., Walkerville, Windsor, ON
When: Oct. 28 (walk starts at 7 p.m.)
Where: Dieppe Park at Riverside and Ouellette, Windsor
More information: Costume contest. Please bring non-perishable food item for donation.
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Fogolar Furlan (1800 North Service Rd., Windsor, ON)
More information: Halloween activities
A Fang-Tastic Trick or Treat Event
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Tecumseh Mall (7654 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON)
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 6 p.m.
Where: Viewpointe Estate Winery (151 County Rd 50, Harrow, ON)
More information: $50
For the Love of Paws Howl’ween Bash
When: Oct. 28 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Silver Tee Golf & Virtual Gaming Centre (1360 Highway #3, Windsor, ON)
More information: $2
When: Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Zap Zone Fun Centre (1930 Ambassador Dr., Windsor, ON)
More information: $20 + HST
Spooktacular Ham & Turkey Dinner
When: Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Essex County Steam & Gas Engine Museum (11081 11th Concession, McGregor, ON)
More information: $18/Adult, $8 for children 4 to 12, free for children under 4
Riverside Optimist Club Annual Pumpkin Decorating
When: Oct. 29 from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverside Optimist Club (1286 Lauzon Road, Windsor, ON)
Rogues & Villains 1st Annual Halloween Team-Up
When: Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Where: Villians Beastro (256 Pelissier Street, Windsor, ON)
More information: $12
The Haunted Glam Mansion Halloween Party
When: Oct. 27 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Where: Glama Gal Tween Spa Sudbury (5F8, 2140 Regent St #12, Sudbury, ON)
More information: $44 +HST
When: Oct. 27-29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Dynamic Earth (122 Big Nickel Mine Dr, Sudbury, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, $8 - $15
When: Oct. 27-29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Northern Ontario Railroad Museum & Heritage Centre (26 Bloor St, Capreol, ON)
More information: $12/person (children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult)
When: Oct. 28 and 29 at 11 a.m.
Where: Imagine Cinemas (40 Elm St, Sudbury, ON)
More information: See Casper (1995) for $3
When: Oct. 28 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: St. John the Divine Anglican Church (34 Godfrey Dr, Copper Cliff, ON)
More information: $2
Trick or Treating Event and Craft Show
When: Oct. 28 and 29 starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Confederation Secondary School (1918 Main St.)
More information: Halloween activities
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Proulx Maple & Berry Farm, 1865 O'Toole Rd., Cumberland (Ottawa)
More information: $8 - $15.50 (children 3 and under in free)
When: Oct. 27-29 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Upper Canada Village (13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ON)
More information: $11.95 - $15.95 (children under 5 in free)
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Nepean Museum (16 Rowley Ave, Nepean, ON)
More information: $6.30/adult, $10.45/pair, $16.75/family
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Watson's Mill (5525 Dickinson Street, Manotick, ON)
More information: Halloween games and crafts
When: Oct. 27 and 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum (2940 Old Montreal Rd, Cumberland, ON)
More information: $10.45
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Centre des arts Shenkman (245 Centrum Boulevard, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Adults $12, children under 12 are free
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Canada Agriculture and Food Museum (901 Prince of Wales Drive, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Museum admission
We Ain’t Afraid of No Ghosts: A Haunted Walk Kid’s Adventure!
When: Oct. 28
Where: Haunted Walk Ticket Office, 46 1/2 Sparks Street, Ottawa, ON
More information: $14.75
When: Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum (2940 Old Montreal Rd, Cumberland, ON)
More information: $7.30 for adults, $5.25 for students and seniors, free for children 5 and under, or $18.80 for a family (two adults and children under 18)
Yaki's Halloween Spooktacular Concert
When: Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.
Where: Centrepointe Studio Theatre (101 Centrepointe Dr, Nepean, ON)
More information: $14
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm (2452 Yorks Corners Rd., Edwards, ON)
More information: $7
When: Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West, Ottawa, ON)
When: Oct. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Ottawa Humane Society (245 West Hunt Club Rd., Ottawa, ON )
More information: Free
When: Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Glebe Community Centre (175 Third Avenue, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, $8/child
When: Oct. 28 at 12 p.m.
Where: Shenkman Arts Centre (245 Centrum Blvd, Orléans, ON)
More information: Free
Richelieu Park’s Haunted Forest
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 300 Avenue Pères-Blanc, Vanier, ON
More information: Free
When: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Rideau Hall (Entrance Gate at 1 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Diefenbunker: Canada’s Cold War Museum (3929 Carp Road. Carp, ON)
More information: By donation for parents, grandparents, or caregivers with kids.
When: Oct. 27-30, 7 p.m.
Where: Ancienne Prison de L’Orignal (1023 rue Queen, L'Orignal, ON)
More information: $27, dinner and spooky tour of jail (Spooky tour alone on Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a donation)
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: 2878 Holland Rd. Fonthill, ON
More information: $10
When: Oct. 27 and 28 (first ride 7 p.m., last ride 10:45 p.m.)
Where: Warner Ranch and Pumpkin Farm (7705 Schisler Rd, Welland, ON)
More information: Adults – $15. Children 12 and under – $10.
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Great Wolf Lodge (3950 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Family Halloween events (see website for pricing)
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Fort George National Historic Site (51 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON)
More information: $20
When: Oct. 27 and 28 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 6110 Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls, ON
More information: $12/person or $10/members
Downtown Ridgeway Halloween Parade
When: Oct. 31
Where: Ridgeway Village Square
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Yellow Door Theatre Project 504 Line 2 Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
More information: $5 - $30
When: Oct. 28
Where: Various locations
More information: Get free comics at your local comic book store
Kids Halloween party at The Geekery!
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: The Geekery Pub Inc (7000 McLeod Rd unit 8, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: St. John the Evangelist (Stamford) (3428 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, free
Trunk-Or-Treat and Halloween Safety Seminar
When: Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Niagara Kung Fu Academy (4337 Fourth Ave, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Ottawa Street Hamilton, ON
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Puddicombe Estate Winery (1468 8 HWY, Stoney Creek, ON)
More information: All day pass is $20
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Merry Farms (1974 Concession Road 2 W, Hamilton, ON)
More information: $8/person (children under 2 are free)
Haunted Halloween: Into the Woods
When: Oct. 27 from 6:30- 9:30 p.m.
Where: Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Road, Rockton, ON)
More information: Adult admission ($11), senior admission ($10), youth (6-17yrs old) admission ($6.50), family rate (2 adults & 2 youth) ($30)
When: Oct. 28
Where: Various locations
More information: Get free comics at your local comic book store
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Concession Street
More information: Pumpkin contest, trick-or-treating, live performances
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Where: Eastmount Community Centre (115 E 26th St, Hamilton, ON)
More information: Non-perishable food items will be collected
When: Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.m
Where: Hamilton Gage Park, Gage Ave, Hamilton, ON
More information: Bring chairs and blankets. Screening "ParaNorman"
Halloween Spooktacular Sideshow
When: Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Gore Park, Hamilton
More information: Halloween activities, free
When: Oct. 27 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Michelangelo Events and Conference Centre (1555 Upper Ottawa Street, Hamilton, ON)
More information: Dinner and dance for the whole family.
When: Oct. 30
Where: Gage Park Diner (975 Main St E, Hamilton, ON)
More information: Party for little ones, ages 0-6, takes place from 11:30 - 1:30 p.m. Party for children ages 6-14 takes place from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Free.
Halloween is just around the corner, and if you're looking for a festive event to take the kids to this weekend, you're in luck. Here is your Ontario-wide guide to family-friendly Halloween bashes.
When: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Oct. 27: Gore Meadows Community Centre (10150 The Gore Road). Oct. 28: Century Gardens Recreation Centre (340 Vodden Street East).
More information: Free admission with non-perishable food item
When: Oct. 27 -31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downey's Farm Market (13682 Heart Lake Road, Brampton, ON)
More information: $9 - $14
When: Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
Where: La Villa Bakery and Café (331 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Clarkson Village
More information: Free
Malton Library Halloween Storytime
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Malton Library (3540 Morning Star Dr, Mississauga, ON)
More information: Come in costume. Free.
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: East Village (Lakeshore Rd. E, Port Credit, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating
When: Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Alton Mill Arts Centre (1402 Queen St. Village of Alton, Caledon, ON)
More information: Pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin parade on Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Fabulously Freaky Friday Night
When: Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness (14111 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON)
More information: Treats, games, activities. $8.85/person.
When: Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.
Where: Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness (14111 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON)
More information: Crafts, spooky story. $3/person.
When: Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
Where: Caledon Community Complex (6215 Old Church Rd, Caledon East, ON)
More information: Games, activities. Children of all ages must be accompanied by an adult. $5/person.
When: Oct. 28 and 29 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Canada's Wonderland (1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating, costume contest, show. Tickets start at $27.99.
When: Oct. 28, 29 and 31
Where: LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive, Vaughan, ON)
More information: Lego contest, scavenger hunt and more. Tickets $15.60 - $24.
When: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Mount Albert Public Library Branch (19300 Centre Street, Mount Albert, ON)
More information: Free. Bring a single sock for donation. Pick up some Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beens.
When: Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elman W. Campbell Museum (134 Main St S, Newmarket, ON)
More information: $5.50 per child. Games, crafts, costume parade and Halloween story.
Tricks with Bricks Halloween Party
When: Oct. 27 and 28 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Friday is sold out)
Where: Tricks with Bricks (18075 Leslie St, Unit 13, Newmarket, ON)
More information: Haunted house, food, drinks, costume contest and more. Tickets $15 - $20.
When: Oct. 27 (from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Oct. 28 and 29 (from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Where: Markham Museum, 9350 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON
More information: Tickets $8.
When: Oct. 27 - 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Kortright Centre (9550 Pine Valley Drive, Woodbridge, ON)
More information: Haunted house, Halloween activities, $6 - $10 (advance tickets required)
When: Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Sharon Temple Museum (18974 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON)
More information: Free. Register on www.surveymonkey.com/r/F3QWGRW
When: Oct. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Hollidge Tract (16389 Hwy. 48, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON)
More information: Register by Oct. 27 online or at 1-877-464-9675
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Bruce's Mill Conservation Area (3291 Stouffville Rd, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON)
More information: $5 per vehicle
When: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Sheppard's Bush Mary St. entrance (Aurora, ON L4G 7B3)
More information: Wristbands are $5 and can be purchased at Aurora Family Leisure Complex (135 Industrial Parkway North), Aurora Town Hall (100 John West Way) or Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex (1400 Wellington Street East).
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Whitchurch-Stouffville Museum & Community Centre (14732 Woodbine Ave, Gormley, ON)
More information: Children $10, adults $5
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Main Street Markham, ON
More information: Face painting, treats, Halloween movie
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Rd, Toronto, ON)
More information: Kids 12 and under in free with costume
When: Oct. 28 and 29 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Black Creek Pioneer Village (1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, North York, ON)
More information: Performances, haunted maze, trick-or-treating and more. $11 - $15.
Retro Halloween Family Drop-In
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Todmorden Mills Heritage Site (67 Pottery Road, Toronto ON)
More information: Adult $7.08, Youth/Senior $4.42, Child $3.76 (plus taxes)
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mackenzie House (82 Bond Street, Toronto, ON)
More information: $15 plus tax. Not recommended for children under 8 years of age. Please wear clothing and footwear appropriate for the weather.
When: Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. 4 p.m.
Where: Bata Shoe Museum (327 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON)
More information: Included with museum admission, kids in costume get in for free
When: Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: High Park Wading Pool (NW corner of the park) 1873 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON
More information: $2.50 per pumpkin
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Toronto Botanical Garden (777 Lawrence Ave E, North York, ON)
More information: TBG Members $8, Public $12
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Kew Gardens (2075 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON) and Ivan Forrest Gardens (131 Glen Manor Drive, Toronto, ON)
More information: Free, costume contest, Halloween activities
When: Oct. 28 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: The Kingsway BIA (3029 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, ON)
More information: Costumes and Halloween activities
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: The Junction (2964 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating and Halloween activities
Halloween at Toronto Public Library
When: Oct. 27-31
Where: Various locations
When: Oct. 28
Where: Various locations
More information: Get free comics at your local comic book store
Halloween Kids Event at Fairyland Theatre
When: Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fairyland Theatre (1183A Finch Ave W Unit 2, Toronto, ON)
More information: $15
When: Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Riverside Neighbourhood (807A Queen Street East, Toronto, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Bloor West Village (Bloor Street West and Windermere, Toronto, ON)
More information: Support St. Joseph's Health Centre. Costume parade, Halloween activities
When: Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Palmerston Library Theatre (560 Palmerston Ave, Toronto, ON)
More information: Halloween show. $8.
When: Oct. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight
Where: Access Ballroom (276 Main St b5, Toronto, ON)
More information: $7 online, $10 at the door. Costume contest, dance lesson, food and drinks
When: Oct. 27 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Uxbridge Historical Centre Museum & Archives, 1R2, 7239 Concession Rd 6, Uxbridge, ON
More information: Haunted village and scavenger hunt. Tickets $2 (children under five are free)
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Pickering Central Library Auditorium (1 The Esplanade S, Pickering, ON)
More information: Costume parade, crafts, games, activities
Cannington Haunted Trail and Maze
When: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 91 Elliot Street, Cannington, ON
More information: $10 per person at gate, family pass is $30 for four people. Not recommended for children under 8. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Scary Selfies and Petrifying Portraits
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: The Robert McLaughlin Gallery (72 Queen Street, Civic Centre, Oshawa, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 29-31
Where: 370 Olive Ave., Oshawa, ON
More information: Donations accepted. Family raising money for SickKids.
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Canadian Automotive Museum (99 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON)
More information: Tour admission
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Springridge Farm (7256 Bell School Line, Milton, ON)
More information: Halloween activities. Tickets $12.
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Mountsberg (2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville, ON)
More information: Halloween activities. Free with park admission.
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Burlington
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Downtown Milton
More information: Trick or Treat bags $5 each with proceeds going directly to support Milton District Hospital Foundation
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Milton Mall (55 Ontario St S, Milton, ON)
More information: Donations go directly to the Milton District Hospital Foundation.
When: Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Royal Canadian Legion - Alliston (111 Dufferin St. S., Alliston ON)
More information: Pizza, drinks, chips, admission $5
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Blue Mountain Village (Weider Blvd., Blue Mountains, ON)
More information: Costs depend on activity
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Innisfil ideaLAB and Library, Lakeshore Branch (967 Innisfil Beach Rd., Innisfil ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Downtown Collingwood (115 Hurontario Street, Suite 104, Collingwood ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Wye Marsh (16160 Hwy 12 East, Midland ON)
More information: $5 - $11 (children 3 and under are free)
When: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Orillia Community Church (64 Colborne St. E., Orillia ON)
More information: Games, activities, treats, hotdog dinner, movie night. Free.
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Lang Pioneer Village Museum (104 Lang Rd, Keene, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, spooky story not recommended for children under 12. Prices: Adults $10, Students/Seniors $9, Youths (ages 2-14) $6, Free for children under 2, Family (includes 2 adults & up to 4 youths) $30
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Hutchison House Museum (270 Brock St., Peterborough, ON)
More information: $5
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre (254 North Park Street, Brantford, ON)
More information: Ages 7-12. Dance party, Halloween activities, swim time.
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Royal City Animal Hospital (245 Edinburgh Rd. S., Guelph, ON)
More information: Pet costume contests, treats for pets and people, too. Parade through the plaza. Free.
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Tour begins at Guelph Central Station (79 Carden St., Guelph, ON)
More information: $10 (cash only)
When: Oct. 31, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: Stone Road Mall (435 Stone Road West, Guelph, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating store to store
When: Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: London Gymnastics Academy (3392 Wonderland Rd S, London, ON)
More information: $3. Games, concession, haunted house and more.
When: Oct. 27
Where: London Children's Museum (21 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON)
More information: Halloween activities
Kids Halloween Fun Art Classes
When: Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Arts Centre (785 Wonderland Rd, London, ON)
More information: $20
When: Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Original Kids Theatre Company (130 King Street, Covent Garden Market, London, ON)
More information: $11 - $16
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Jorgenson Park - Byron Optimist Community Centre (1308 Norman Avenue, London, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, free. Covered horse-drawn wagon rides $2.00 per person.
Halloween in the Village - Wortley Village
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Wortley Village, London, ON
More information: Halloween events, free.
When: Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: (Street party) 580 Quebec Street, London, ON
More information: $3 per child (children 2 and under are free)
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: London Children's Museum (21 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON)
More information: General admission
Halloween Wrestling Spooktacular!
When: Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Gibraltar Weekend Market (1712 Dundas Street, London, ON)
More information: VIP Tickets $25 Second Row $10, Standing Room Free
When: Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: London Children's Museum (21 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON)
More information: General admission
The Haunted House on Manning Rd.
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: 2465 Manning Rd., Tecumseh, ON
More information: Four attractions
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Exodus Escape Rooms (1501 Howard Ave., Windsor, ON)
More information: $50/Team of 2-6 for 30 minutes
Thiessen’s Orchards Haunted Barn
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Thiessen Orchards (400 Talbot Rd. E., Leamington, ON)
More information: 10 am – 5 pm, $6/Haunted Barn, $5 – $7/Corn Maze
Phantoms of the Canard Ghost Tour
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m.
Where: 9407 Malden Rd., Windsor
More information: $25 per person (minimum group size 4)
A Haunting In Lasalle 2017 | Haunted Corn Maze
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Pepe’s Pumpkin Patch (2651 Front Rd, Lasalle, ON)
‘The House Youth Centre’ Haunted House at Fort Malden
When: Now until Oct. 30
Where: Fort Malden National Historic Site (100 Laird Ave. S., Amherstburg, ON)
More information: $9.80 per person. Please call 519-736-5416 to reserve your ticket.
The Count’s Creepshow Carnival Themed Magic Show
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre (1367 Drouillard Road, Windsor, ON)
More information: Children 12 and under $10, adults $15
Lakeshore Cinemas Horror Movie Marathon
When: Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Where: Lakeshore Cinemas (164 Commercial Blvd., Tecumseh, ON)
More information: $20 advance, $25 at door
The ACW Presents: Thriller! Halloween Bowl-a-thon Fundraiser
When: Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
Where: Revs Rose Bowl (2482 Dougall Ave., Windsor, ON)
More information: $20
Champion’s Rockin Halloween Bash
When: Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.
Where: Champion Karaoke (215 Eugenie St. W., Windsor, ON)
More information: All proceeds go to Breast Cancer Society
Halloween Themed P.D. Day at Museum Windsor
When: Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Chimczuk Museum (401 Riverside Dr. W., Windsor, ON)
More information: $5/General Admission, $15/Family Rate
Friday Night Lights Free Bike Ride With Windsor Eats | Halloween Edition
When: Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Willistead Park – Windsor, ON
When: Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
Where: Canadian Transportation Museum (6155 Arner Townline, Essex, ON)
More information: $6 (children 12 and under are free)
Trick or Treat through Walkerville
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Wyandotte St., Walkerville, Windsor, ON
When: Oct. 28 (walk starts at 7 p.m.)
Where: Dieppe Park at Riverside and Ouellette, Windsor
More information: Costume contest. Please bring non-perishable food item for donation.
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Fogolar Furlan (1800 North Service Rd., Windsor, ON)
More information: Halloween activities
A Fang-Tastic Trick or Treat Event
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Tecumseh Mall (7654 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON)
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 6 p.m.
Where: Viewpointe Estate Winery (151 County Rd 50, Harrow, ON)
More information: $50
For the Love of Paws Howl’ween Bash
When: Oct. 28 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Silver Tee Golf & Virtual Gaming Centre (1360 Highway #3, Windsor, ON)
More information: $2
When: Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Zap Zone Fun Centre (1930 Ambassador Dr., Windsor, ON)
More information: $20 + HST
Spooktacular Ham & Turkey Dinner
When: Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Essex County Steam & Gas Engine Museum (11081 11th Concession, McGregor, ON)
More information: $18/Adult, $8 for children 4 to 12, free for children under 4
Riverside Optimist Club Annual Pumpkin Decorating
When: Oct. 29 from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverside Optimist Club (1286 Lauzon Road, Windsor, ON)
Rogues & Villains 1st Annual Halloween Team-Up
When: Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Where: Villians Beastro (256 Pelissier Street, Windsor, ON)
More information: $12
The Haunted Glam Mansion Halloween Party
When: Oct. 27 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Where: Glama Gal Tween Spa Sudbury (5F8, 2140 Regent St #12, Sudbury, ON)
More information: $44 +HST
When: Oct. 27-29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Dynamic Earth (122 Big Nickel Mine Dr, Sudbury, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, $8 - $15
When: Oct. 27-29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Northern Ontario Railroad Museum & Heritage Centre (26 Bloor St, Capreol, ON)
More information: $12/person (children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult)
When: Oct. 28 and 29 at 11 a.m.
Where: Imagine Cinemas (40 Elm St, Sudbury, ON)
More information: See Casper (1995) for $3
When: Oct. 28 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: St. John the Divine Anglican Church (34 Godfrey Dr, Copper Cliff, ON)
More information: $2
Trick or Treating Event and Craft Show
When: Oct. 28 and 29 starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Confederation Secondary School (1918 Main St.)
More information: Halloween activities
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Proulx Maple & Berry Farm, 1865 O'Toole Rd., Cumberland (Ottawa)
More information: $8 - $15.50 (children 3 and under in free)
When: Oct. 27-29 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Upper Canada Village (13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ON)
More information: $11.95 - $15.95 (children under 5 in free)
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Nepean Museum (16 Rowley Ave, Nepean, ON)
More information: $6.30/adult, $10.45/pair, $16.75/family
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Watson's Mill (5525 Dickinson Street, Manotick, ON)
More information: Halloween games and crafts
When: Oct. 27 and 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum (2940 Old Montreal Rd, Cumberland, ON)
More information: $10.45
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Centre des arts Shenkman (245 Centrum Boulevard, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Adults $12, children under 12 are free
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Canada Agriculture and Food Museum (901 Prince of Wales Drive, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Museum admission
We Ain’t Afraid of No Ghosts: A Haunted Walk Kid’s Adventure!
When: Oct. 28
Where: Haunted Walk Ticket Office, 46 1/2 Sparks Street, Ottawa, ON
More information: $14.75
When: Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum (2940 Old Montreal Rd, Cumberland, ON)
More information: $7.30 for adults, $5.25 for students and seniors, free for children 5 and under, or $18.80 for a family (two adults and children under 18)
Yaki's Halloween Spooktacular Concert
When: Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.
Where: Centrepointe Studio Theatre (101 Centrepointe Dr, Nepean, ON)
More information: $14
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm (2452 Yorks Corners Rd., Edwards, ON)
More information: $7
When: Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West, Ottawa, ON)
When: Oct. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Ottawa Humane Society (245 West Hunt Club Rd., Ottawa, ON )
More information: Free
When: Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Glebe Community Centre (175 Third Avenue, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, $8/child
When: Oct. 28 at 12 p.m.
Where: Shenkman Arts Centre (245 Centrum Blvd, Orléans, ON)
More information: Free
Richelieu Park’s Haunted Forest
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 300 Avenue Pères-Blanc, Vanier, ON
More information: Free
When: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Rideau Hall (Entrance Gate at 1 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Diefenbunker: Canada’s Cold War Museum (3929 Carp Road. Carp, ON)
More information: By donation for parents, grandparents, or caregivers with kids.
When: Oct. 27-30, 7 p.m.
Where: Ancienne Prison de L’Orignal (1023 rue Queen, L'Orignal, ON)
More information: $27, dinner and spooky tour of jail (Spooky tour alone on Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a donation)
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: 2878 Holland Rd. Fonthill, ON
More information: $10
When: Oct. 27 and 28 (first ride 7 p.m., last ride 10:45 p.m.)
Where: Warner Ranch and Pumpkin Farm (7705 Schisler Rd, Welland, ON)
More information: Adults – $15. Children 12 and under – $10.
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Great Wolf Lodge (3950 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Family Halloween events (see website for pricing)
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Fort George National Historic Site (51 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON)
More information: $20
When: Oct. 27 and 28 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 6110 Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls, ON
More information: $12/person or $10/members
Downtown Ridgeway Halloween Parade
When: Oct. 31
Where: Ridgeway Village Square
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Yellow Door Theatre Project 504 Line 2 Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
More information: $5 - $30
When: Oct. 28
Where: Various locations
More information: Get free comics at your local comic book store
Kids Halloween party at The Geekery!
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: The Geekery Pub Inc (7000 McLeod Rd unit 8, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: St. John the Evangelist (Stamford) (3428 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, free
Trunk-Or-Treat and Halloween Safety Seminar
When: Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Niagara Kung Fu Academy (4337 Fourth Ave, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Ottawa Street Hamilton, ON
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Puddicombe Estate Winery (1468 8 HWY, Stoney Creek, ON)
More information: All day pass is $20
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Merry Farms (1974 Concession Road 2 W, Hamilton, ON)
More information: $8/person (children under 2 are free)
Haunted Halloween: Into the Woods
When: Oct. 27 from 6:30- 9:30 p.m.
Where: Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Road, Rockton, ON)
More information: Adult admission ($11), senior admission ($10), youth (6-17yrs old) admission ($6.50), family rate (2 adults & 2 youth) ($30)
When: Oct. 28
Where: Various locations
More information: Get free comics at your local comic book store
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Concession Street
More information: Pumpkin contest, trick-or-treating, live performances
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Where: Eastmount Community Centre (115 E 26th St, Hamilton, ON)
More information: Non-perishable food items will be collected
When: Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.m
Where: Hamilton Gage Park, Gage Ave, Hamilton, ON
More information: Bring chairs and blankets. Screening "ParaNorman"
Halloween Spooktacular Sideshow
When: Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Gore Park, Hamilton
More information: Halloween activities, free
When: Oct. 27 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Michelangelo Events and Conference Centre (1555 Upper Ottawa Street, Hamilton, ON)
More information: Dinner and dance for the whole family.
When: Oct. 30
Where: Gage Park Diner (975 Main St E, Hamilton, ON)
More information: Party for little ones, ages 0-6, takes place from 11:30 - 1:30 p.m. Party for children ages 6-14 takes place from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Free.
Halloween is just around the corner, and if you're looking for a festive event to take the kids to this weekend, you're in luck. Here is your Ontario-wide guide to family-friendly Halloween bashes.
When: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Oct. 27: Gore Meadows Community Centre (10150 The Gore Road). Oct. 28: Century Gardens Recreation Centre (340 Vodden Street East).
More information: Free admission with non-perishable food item
When: Oct. 27 -31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downey's Farm Market (13682 Heart Lake Road, Brampton, ON)
More information: $9 - $14
When: Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
Where: La Villa Bakery and Café (331 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Clarkson Village
More information: Free
Malton Library Halloween Storytime
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Malton Library (3540 Morning Star Dr, Mississauga, ON)
More information: Come in costume. Free.
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: East Village (Lakeshore Rd. E, Port Credit, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating
When: Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Alton Mill Arts Centre (1402 Queen St. Village of Alton, Caledon, ON)
More information: Pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin parade on Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Fabulously Freaky Friday Night
When: Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness (14111 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON)
More information: Treats, games, activities. $8.85/person.
When: Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.
Where: Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness (14111 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON)
More information: Crafts, spooky story. $3/person.
When: Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
Where: Caledon Community Complex (6215 Old Church Rd, Caledon East, ON)
More information: Games, activities. Children of all ages must be accompanied by an adult. $5/person.
When: Oct. 28 and 29 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Canada's Wonderland (1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating, costume contest, show. Tickets start at $27.99.
When: Oct. 28, 29 and 31
Where: LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive, Vaughan, ON)
More information: Lego contest, scavenger hunt and more. Tickets $15.60 - $24.
When: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Mount Albert Public Library Branch (19300 Centre Street, Mount Albert, ON)
More information: Free. Bring a single sock for donation. Pick up some Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beens.
When: Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elman W. Campbell Museum (134 Main St S, Newmarket, ON)
More information: $5.50 per child. Games, crafts, costume parade and Halloween story.
Tricks with Bricks Halloween Party
When: Oct. 27 and 28 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Friday is sold out)
Where: Tricks with Bricks (18075 Leslie St, Unit 13, Newmarket, ON)
More information: Haunted house, food, drinks, costume contest and more. Tickets $15 - $20.
When: Oct. 27 (from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Oct. 28 and 29 (from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Where: Markham Museum, 9350 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON
More information: Tickets $8.
When: Oct. 27 - 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Kortright Centre (9550 Pine Valley Drive, Woodbridge, ON)
More information: Haunted house, Halloween activities, $6 - $10 (advance tickets required)
When: Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Sharon Temple Museum (18974 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON)
More information: Free. Register on www.surveymonkey.com/r/F3QWGRW
When: Oct. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Hollidge Tract (16389 Hwy. 48, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON)
More information: Register by Oct. 27 online or at 1-877-464-9675
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Bruce's Mill Conservation Area (3291 Stouffville Rd, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON)
More information: $5 per vehicle
When: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Sheppard's Bush Mary St. entrance (Aurora, ON L4G 7B3)
More information: Wristbands are $5 and can be purchased at Aurora Family Leisure Complex (135 Industrial Parkway North), Aurora Town Hall (100 John West Way) or Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex (1400 Wellington Street East).
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Whitchurch-Stouffville Museum & Community Centre (14732 Woodbine Ave, Gormley, ON)
More information: Children $10, adults $5
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Main Street Markham, ON
More information: Face painting, treats, Halloween movie
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Rd, Toronto, ON)
More information: Kids 12 and under in free with costume
When: Oct. 28 and 29 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Black Creek Pioneer Village (1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, North York, ON)
More information: Performances, haunted maze, trick-or-treating and more. $11 - $15.
Retro Halloween Family Drop-In
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Todmorden Mills Heritage Site (67 Pottery Road, Toronto ON)
More information: Adult $7.08, Youth/Senior $4.42, Child $3.76 (plus taxes)
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mackenzie House (82 Bond Street, Toronto, ON)
More information: $15 plus tax. Not recommended for children under 8 years of age. Please wear clothing and footwear appropriate for the weather.
When: Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. 4 p.m.
Where: Bata Shoe Museum (327 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON)
More information: Included with museum admission, kids in costume get in for free
When: Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: High Park Wading Pool (NW corner of the park) 1873 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON
More information: $2.50 per pumpkin
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Toronto Botanical Garden (777 Lawrence Ave E, North York, ON)
More information: TBG Members $8, Public $12
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Kew Gardens (2075 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON) and Ivan Forrest Gardens (131 Glen Manor Drive, Toronto, ON)
More information: Free, costume contest, Halloween activities
When: Oct. 28 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: The Kingsway BIA (3029 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, ON)
More information: Costumes and Halloween activities
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: The Junction (2964 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating and Halloween activities
Halloween at Toronto Public Library
When: Oct. 27-31
Where: Various locations
When: Oct. 28
Where: Various locations
More information: Get free comics at your local comic book store
Halloween Kids Event at Fairyland Theatre
When: Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fairyland Theatre (1183A Finch Ave W Unit 2, Toronto, ON)
More information: $15
When: Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Riverside Neighbourhood (807A Queen Street East, Toronto, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Bloor West Village (Bloor Street West and Windermere, Toronto, ON)
More information: Support St. Joseph's Health Centre. Costume parade, Halloween activities
When: Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Palmerston Library Theatre (560 Palmerston Ave, Toronto, ON)
More information: Halloween show. $8.
When: Oct. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight
Where: Access Ballroom (276 Main St b5, Toronto, ON)
More information: $7 online, $10 at the door. Costume contest, dance lesson, food and drinks
When: Oct. 27 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Uxbridge Historical Centre Museum & Archives, 1R2, 7239 Concession Rd 6, Uxbridge, ON
More information: Haunted village and scavenger hunt. Tickets $2 (children under five are free)
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Pickering Central Library Auditorium (1 The Esplanade S, Pickering, ON)
More information: Costume parade, crafts, games, activities
Cannington Haunted Trail and Maze
When: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 91 Elliot Street, Cannington, ON
More information: $10 per person at gate, family pass is $30 for four people. Not recommended for children under 8. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Scary Selfies and Petrifying Portraits
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: The Robert McLaughlin Gallery (72 Queen Street, Civic Centre, Oshawa, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 29-31
Where: 370 Olive Ave., Oshawa, ON
More information: Donations accepted. Family raising money for SickKids.
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Canadian Automotive Museum (99 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON)
More information: Tour admission
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Springridge Farm (7256 Bell School Line, Milton, ON)
More information: Halloween activities. Tickets $12.
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Mountsberg (2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville, ON)
More information: Halloween activities. Free with park admission.
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Burlington
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Downtown Milton
More information: Trick or Treat bags $5 each with proceeds going directly to support Milton District Hospital Foundation
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Milton Mall (55 Ontario St S, Milton, ON)
More information: Donations go directly to the Milton District Hospital Foundation.
When: Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Royal Canadian Legion - Alliston (111 Dufferin St. S., Alliston ON)
More information: Pizza, drinks, chips, admission $5
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Blue Mountain Village (Weider Blvd., Blue Mountains, ON)
More information: Costs depend on activity
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Innisfil ideaLAB and Library, Lakeshore Branch (967 Innisfil Beach Rd., Innisfil ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Downtown Collingwood (115 Hurontario Street, Suite 104, Collingwood ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Wye Marsh (16160 Hwy 12 East, Midland ON)
More information: $5 - $11 (children 3 and under are free)
When: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Orillia Community Church (64 Colborne St. E., Orillia ON)
More information: Games, activities, treats, hotdog dinner, movie night. Free.
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Lang Pioneer Village Museum (104 Lang Rd, Keene, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, spooky story not recommended for children under 12. Prices: Adults $10, Students/Seniors $9, Youths (ages 2-14) $6, Free for children under 2, Family (includes 2 adults & up to 4 youths) $30
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Hutchison House Museum (270 Brock St., Peterborough, ON)
More information: $5
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre (254 North Park Street, Brantford, ON)
More information: Ages 7-12. Dance party, Halloween activities, swim time.
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Royal City Animal Hospital (245 Edinburgh Rd. S., Guelph, ON)
More information: Pet costume contests, treats for pets and people, too. Parade through the plaza. Free.
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Tour begins at Guelph Central Station (79 Carden St., Guelph, ON)
More information: $10 (cash only)
When: Oct. 31, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: Stone Road Mall (435 Stone Road West, Guelph, ON)
More information: Trick-or-treating store to store
When: Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: London Gymnastics Academy (3392 Wonderland Rd S, London, ON)
More information: $3. Games, concession, haunted house and more.
When: Oct. 27
Where: London Children's Museum (21 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON)
More information: Halloween activities
Kids Halloween Fun Art Classes
When: Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Arts Centre (785 Wonderland Rd, London, ON)
More information: $20
When: Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Original Kids Theatre Company (130 King Street, Covent Garden Market, London, ON)
More information: $11 - $16
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Jorgenson Park - Byron Optimist Community Centre (1308 Norman Avenue, London, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, free. Covered horse-drawn wagon rides $2.00 per person.
Halloween in the Village - Wortley Village
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Wortley Village, London, ON
More information: Halloween events, free.
When: Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: (Street party) 580 Quebec Street, London, ON
More information: $3 per child (children 2 and under are free)
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: London Children's Museum (21 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON)
More information: General admission
Halloween Wrestling Spooktacular!
When: Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Gibraltar Weekend Market (1712 Dundas Street, London, ON)
More information: VIP Tickets $25 Second Row $10, Standing Room Free
When: Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: London Children's Museum (21 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON)
More information: General admission
The Haunted House on Manning Rd.
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: 2465 Manning Rd., Tecumseh, ON
More information: Four attractions
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Exodus Escape Rooms (1501 Howard Ave., Windsor, ON)
More information: $50/Team of 2-6 for 30 minutes
Thiessen’s Orchards Haunted Barn
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Thiessen Orchards (400 Talbot Rd. E., Leamington, ON)
More information: 10 am – 5 pm, $6/Haunted Barn, $5 – $7/Corn Maze
Phantoms of the Canard Ghost Tour
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m.
Where: 9407 Malden Rd., Windsor
More information: $25 per person (minimum group size 4)
A Haunting In Lasalle 2017 | Haunted Corn Maze
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Pepe’s Pumpkin Patch (2651 Front Rd, Lasalle, ON)
‘The House Youth Centre’ Haunted House at Fort Malden
When: Now until Oct. 30
Where: Fort Malden National Historic Site (100 Laird Ave. S., Amherstburg, ON)
More information: $9.80 per person. Please call 519-736-5416 to reserve your ticket.
The Count’s Creepshow Carnival Themed Magic Show
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre (1367 Drouillard Road, Windsor, ON)
More information: Children 12 and under $10, adults $15
Lakeshore Cinemas Horror Movie Marathon
When: Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Where: Lakeshore Cinemas (164 Commercial Blvd., Tecumseh, ON)
More information: $20 advance, $25 at door
The ACW Presents: Thriller! Halloween Bowl-a-thon Fundraiser
When: Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
Where: Revs Rose Bowl (2482 Dougall Ave., Windsor, ON)
More information: $20
Champion’s Rockin Halloween Bash
When: Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.
Where: Champion Karaoke (215 Eugenie St. W., Windsor, ON)
More information: All proceeds go to Breast Cancer Society
Halloween Themed P.D. Day at Museum Windsor
When: Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Chimczuk Museum (401 Riverside Dr. W., Windsor, ON)
More information: $5/General Admission, $15/Family Rate
Friday Night Lights Free Bike Ride With Windsor Eats | Halloween Edition
When: Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Willistead Park – Windsor, ON
When: Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
Where: Canadian Transportation Museum (6155 Arner Townline, Essex, ON)
More information: $6 (children 12 and under are free)
Trick or Treat through Walkerville
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Wyandotte St., Walkerville, Windsor, ON
When: Oct. 28 (walk starts at 7 p.m.)
Where: Dieppe Park at Riverside and Ouellette, Windsor
More information: Costume contest. Please bring non-perishable food item for donation.
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Fogolar Furlan (1800 North Service Rd., Windsor, ON)
More information: Halloween activities
A Fang-Tastic Trick or Treat Event
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Tecumseh Mall (7654 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON)
When: Oct. 27 and 28 at 6 p.m.
Where: Viewpointe Estate Winery (151 County Rd 50, Harrow, ON)
More information: $50
For the Love of Paws Howl’ween Bash
When: Oct. 28 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Silver Tee Golf & Virtual Gaming Centre (1360 Highway #3, Windsor, ON)
More information: $2
When: Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Zap Zone Fun Centre (1930 Ambassador Dr., Windsor, ON)
More information: $20 + HST
Spooktacular Ham & Turkey Dinner
When: Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Essex County Steam & Gas Engine Museum (11081 11th Concession, McGregor, ON)
More information: $18/Adult, $8 for children 4 to 12, free for children under 4
Riverside Optimist Club Annual Pumpkin Decorating
When: Oct. 29 from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverside Optimist Club (1286 Lauzon Road, Windsor, ON)
Rogues & Villains 1st Annual Halloween Team-Up
When: Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Where: Villians Beastro (256 Pelissier Street, Windsor, ON)
More information: $12
The Haunted Glam Mansion Halloween Party
When: Oct. 27 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Where: Glama Gal Tween Spa Sudbury (5F8, 2140 Regent St #12, Sudbury, ON)
More information: $44 +HST
When: Oct. 27-29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Dynamic Earth (122 Big Nickel Mine Dr, Sudbury, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, $8 - $15
When: Oct. 27-29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Northern Ontario Railroad Museum & Heritage Centre (26 Bloor St, Capreol, ON)
More information: $12/person (children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult)
When: Oct. 28 and 29 at 11 a.m.
Where: Imagine Cinemas (40 Elm St, Sudbury, ON)
More information: See Casper (1995) for $3
When: Oct. 28 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: St. John the Divine Anglican Church (34 Godfrey Dr, Copper Cliff, ON)
More information: $2
Trick or Treating Event and Craft Show
When: Oct. 28 and 29 starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Confederation Secondary School (1918 Main St.)
More information: Halloween activities
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Proulx Maple & Berry Farm, 1865 O'Toole Rd., Cumberland (Ottawa)
More information: $8 - $15.50 (children 3 and under in free)
When: Oct. 27-29 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Upper Canada Village (13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ON)
More information: $11.95 - $15.95 (children under 5 in free)
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Nepean Museum (16 Rowley Ave, Nepean, ON)
More information: $6.30/adult, $10.45/pair, $16.75/family
When: Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Watson's Mill (5525 Dickinson Street, Manotick, ON)
More information: Halloween games and crafts
When: Oct. 27 and 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum (2940 Old Montreal Rd, Cumberland, ON)
More information: $10.45
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Centre des arts Shenkman (245 Centrum Boulevard, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Adults $12, children under 12 are free
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Canada Agriculture and Food Museum (901 Prince of Wales Drive, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Museum admission
We Ain’t Afraid of No Ghosts: A Haunted Walk Kid’s Adventure!
When: Oct. 28
Where: Haunted Walk Ticket Office, 46 1/2 Sparks Street, Ottawa, ON
More information: $14.75
When: Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum (2940 Old Montreal Rd, Cumberland, ON)
More information: $7.30 for adults, $5.25 for students and seniors, free for children 5 and under, or $18.80 for a family (two adults and children under 18)
Yaki's Halloween Spooktacular Concert
When: Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.
Where: Centrepointe Studio Theatre (101 Centrepointe Dr, Nepean, ON)
More information: $14
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm (2452 Yorks Corners Rd., Edwards, ON)
More information: $7
When: Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West, Ottawa, ON)
When: Oct. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Ottawa Humane Society (245 West Hunt Club Rd., Ottawa, ON )
More information: Free
When: Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Glebe Community Centre (175 Third Avenue, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, $8/child
When: Oct. 28 at 12 p.m.
Where: Shenkman Arts Centre (245 Centrum Blvd, Orléans, ON)
More information: Free
Richelieu Park’s Haunted Forest
When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 300 Avenue Pères-Blanc, Vanier, ON
More information: Free
When: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Rideau Hall (Entrance Gate at 1 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Diefenbunker: Canada’s Cold War Museum (3929 Carp Road. Carp, ON)
More information: By donation for parents, grandparents, or caregivers with kids.
When: Oct. 27-30, 7 p.m.
Where: Ancienne Prison de L’Orignal (1023 rue Queen, L'Orignal, ON)
More information: $27, dinner and spooky tour of jail (Spooky tour alone on Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a donation)
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: 2878 Holland Rd. Fonthill, ON
More information: $10
When: Oct. 27 and 28 (first ride 7 p.m., last ride 10:45 p.m.)
Where: Warner Ranch and Pumpkin Farm (7705 Schisler Rd, Welland, ON)
More information: Adults – $15. Children 12 and under – $10.
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Great Wolf Lodge (3950 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Family Halloween events (see website for pricing)
When: Now until Oct. 31
Where: Fort George National Historic Site (51 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON)
More information: $20
When: Oct. 27 and 28 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 6110 Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls, ON
More information: $12/person or $10/members
Downtown Ridgeway Halloween Parade
When: Oct. 31
Where: Ridgeway Village Square
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Yellow Door Theatre Project 504 Line 2 Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
More information: $5 - $30
When: Oct. 28
Where: Various locations
More information: Get free comics at your local comic book store
Kids Halloween party at The Geekery!
When: Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: The Geekery Pub Inc (7000 McLeod Rd unit 8, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: St. John the Evangelist (Stamford) (3428 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Halloween activities, free
Trunk-Or-Treat and Halloween Safety Seminar
When: Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Niagara Kung Fu Academy (4337 Fourth Ave, Niagara Falls, ON)
More information: Free
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Ottawa Street Hamilton, ON
When: Oct. 28 and 29
Where: Puddicombe Estate Winery (1468 8 HWY, Stoney Creek, ON)
More information: All day pass is $20
When: Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Merry Farms (1974 Concession Road 2 W, Hamilton, ON)
More information: $8/person (children under 2 are free)
Haunted Halloween: Into the Woods
When: Oct. 27 from 6:30- 9:30 p.m.
Where: Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Road, Rockton, ON)
More information: Adult admission ($11), senior admission ($10), youth (6-17yrs old) admission ($6.50), family rate (2 adults & 2 youth) ($30)
When: Oct. 28
Where: Various locations
More information: Get free comics at your local comic book store
When: Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Concession Street
More information: Pumpkin contest, trick-or-treating, live performances
When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Where: Eastmount Community Centre (115 E 26th St, Hamilton, ON)
More information: Non-perishable food items will be collected
When: Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.m
Where: Hamilton Gage Park, Gage Ave, Hamilton, ON
More information: Bring chairs and blankets. Screening "ParaNorman"
Halloween Spooktacular Sideshow
When: Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Gore Park, Hamilton
More information: Halloween activities, free
When: Oct. 27 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Michelangelo Events and Conference Centre (1555 Upper Ottawa Street, Hamilton, ON)
More information: Dinner and dance for the whole family.
When: Oct. 30
Where: Gage Park Diner (975 Main St E, Hamilton, ON)
More information: Party for little ones, ages 0-6, takes place from 11:30 - 1:30 p.m. Party for children ages 6-14 takes place from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Free.