Studying film and fright at Terryberry library

They’ve been having a blast over the past five weeks.

About two dozen kids, ages 6 to 15, have been learning about film production and producing their own scary movie.

Their horror flick, untitled at the time of this writing, will be shown to friends and family at Terryberry Library next Thursday. The plot revolves around students going to the library to study.

“They’ve heard that when you fall asleep in a library, you don’t wake up,” says facilitator Courtney Sheppard. “When they wake up they are stuck in this dream world where they are being stalked by creepy clowns and creepy dolls.”

This is the third moviemaking course at Terryberry, says Sheppard. The five-week program began in mid-September.

During the first week, participants brainstormed ideas for a movie, voted on it, came up with a rough plot line and decided on roles, be it on camera or behind the scenes. Often, a participant will appear in the film as well as take on a technical job.

Filming started in week two; this week the final edits will be made.

Maizey Padfield and Ema Grigorova are both appearing on screen in the movie. The 12-year-olds are both eying acting careers.

“I acted in this program last year — it was very fun,” says Maizey.

“I really want to be an actress when I grow up,” says Ema. “This will really help us.”