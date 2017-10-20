Spooktacular events for Halloween 2017 in Ancaster, Dundas, Hamilton Mountain and Stoney Creek

Scarecrows will be invading King Street in downtown Dundas. Downtown Dundas Business Improvement Area merchants compete for top honours by creating and displaying scarecrows. View all the creations from aboard a free horse and trolley ride; the pickup and drop-off location is the Collins Brewhouse driveway at 33 King St W. At 10:45 a.m., kids of all ages are invited to meet at Eccles Auto Service, 121 King St. W., to join the annual costume parade led by the Dundas Pipes and Drums down King Street to Grafton Square.11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Erland Lee Museum will host a Halloween Party for children ages four to nine. Put on your costume and get ready for a spooky, silly, and fun-filled day, including games and activities, crafts, prizes, healthy snacks, and more. 1-3 p.m. $5 per child; free for accompanying adults.

Walk the jack-o-lantern trail, learn what’s alive in the forest, take the Night Quest hike, roast marshmallows over a bonfire and visit the trail centre for treats and snacks during Fright in the Forest at Dundas Valley Conservation Area. The evening will be capped off with a screening of the original Ghostbusters film. 5 p.m. $15 per car.

