Spooktacular events for Halloween 2017 in Ancaster, Dundas, Hamilton Mountain and Stoney Creek

The leaves are turning, the air is getting crisp, which means that Halloween almost upon us. Check out our list of fun, family friendly events throughout Ancaster, Dundas, Stoney Creek or on Hamilton Mountain.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Halloween Howl returns to Fifty Point, from 1 to 4 p.m. Families can enjoy hayrides, a bouncy castle, treat bag decorating, games, a bonfire with marshmallows for roasting and complimentary hot chocolate. $15 per car.
Sunday, Oct. 22
Pumpkin Sunday at Westfield Heritage Village. 12:30-4 p.m. On the village green, pumpkins will be the focus of traditional games, races and activities. In the one-room log schoolhouse, families can work together to create a special craft to take home. Get your picture with some friendly scarecrows and measure yourself up against a giant, prizewinning pumpkin.
Friday, Oct. 27 & Saturday, Oct. 28
In traditional fairy tales, the forest is the setting for mystery, adventure and often, the unexpected. Westfield Heritage Village is taking its cue from these traditional stories and hosts a special Halloween celebration, Into the Woods, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Erland Lee Museum is holding candlelight spirit walks, including an after-hours tour of the museum and grounds. Hear about the history of the home and surrounding area and stories of the unexplained. 7 and 9 p.m. $15.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Scarecrows will be invading King Street in downtown Dundas. Downtown Dundas Business Improvement Area merchants compete for top honours by creating and displaying scarecrows. View all the creations from aboard a free horse and trolley ride; the pickup and drop-off location is the Collins Brewhouse driveway at 33 King St W. At 10:45 a.m., kids of all ages are invited to meet at Eccles Auto Service, 121 King St. W., to join the annual costume parade led by the Dundas Pipes and Drums down King Street to Grafton Square.11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Erland Lee Museum will host a Halloween Party for children ages four to nine. Put on your costume and get ready for a spooky, silly, and fun-filled day, including games and activities, crafts, prizes, healthy snacks, and more. 1-3 p.m. $5 per child; free for accompanying adults.
Walk the jack-o-lantern trail, learn what’s alive in the forest, take the Night Quest hike, roast marshmallows over a bonfire and visit the trail centre for treats and snacks during Fright in the Forest at Dundas Valley Conservation Area. The evening will be capped off with a screening of the original Ghostbusters film. 5 p.m. $15 per car.
For more local Halloween activities see our online City Sidelines.
