Maddie still making a difference

Ten years after her death, Maddison Babineau is still making a difference.

Maddie died May 15, 2007, after a three-year battle with Ewing's sarcoma. But before her death, she became well-known for her selflessness and has inspired numerous people over the past decade to continue what she started.

“In her last year, that was when Maddie started sharing her passion, what became her legacy,” recalls her mom, Sharon Babineau.

Maddie was diagnosed with the rare form of bone cancer at the age of 12. She beat it twice but succumbed to the disease at age 15.

Before her death, she turned down a special gift for herself from the Children's Wish Foundation. She could have taken a trip to Disneyland or anything else she desired, but instead, based on the conditions she saw on TV during her hospital stays, she said her wish was to build a schoolroom in Africa, to help children living in extreme poverty.

The classroom was built in the village of Enelerai in the Masai Mara region of rural Kenya. Maddie followed up by making and selling jewelry to raise money to build a well for the children so they could actually attend classes rather than fetch water for their families.

Inspired by Maddie, students at St. Jean de Brebeuf and St. Thomas More, the high school she attended, raised $10,000 to build a well beside the school.

“She was painfully shy, but in that last year she came out of her shell,” says Babineau. “I was so proud to see her take up that cause, taking the focus off of the cancer and making it something meaningful, something lasting.”

Since her death, a committee has taken on the young girl’s motto — “Making a difference” (MAD) — and continued to raise money for Free the Children under the banner of Mad 4 Maddie.

Babineau credits the committee, which includes many of Maddie’s friends and teachers, with keeping her daughter’s work going.