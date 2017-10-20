Gala fundraiser helps Cancer Assistance Program keep its services free

Cancer Assistance Program’s 16th annual gala fundraiser is Nov. 3 at Michelangelo Banquet Centre.

This year’s theme is An Evening of Caring.

CAP provides free services — including rides to medical appointments, personal care products, wigs, mastectomy bras and equipment loans — for cancer patients.

“We have already seen evidence of an increased need for our services,” says Debbie Logel Butler, CAP’s new executive director.

“In 2016, CAP offered services to over 3,200 people living with cancer, and more than 1,400 were new clients. That’s a 19-per-cent increase in new clients and an overall increase of 21 per cent in total clients served in 2015.”

The gala features dinner, dancing, and a live auction. Tickets are $75; sponsorship opportunities are still available. See cancerassist.ca/events.

Michelangelo Banquet Centre is located at 1555 Upper Ottawa St.