Hamilton Princess Ball supports Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Tickets for the second annual Hamilton Princess Ball in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada go on sale Nov. 4.

The fundraiser, which offers an afternoon of dress-up and fun for children ages 3 to 12 and their families, is being held Jan. 21 at Michelangelo Banquet Centre, 1555 Upper Ottawa St.

Organizers say the Princess Ball will feature a royal mix of characters similar to those from popular children’s stories, bringing the magic of fairy tales to boys and girls.

Attendees will experience a decorated Royal Ballroom with Royal Entrance and Red Carpet photos; food, entertainment and more.