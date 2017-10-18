Dundas arts community rolls out the red carpet for Arts Dundas Weekend

The Arts Dundas Weekend returns for its 31st year with a brand new look.
Co-ordinated by the Carnegie Gallery, the event brings together local arts communities in a celebration of music, poetry, theatre, visual art and craft.
Four days of public events, Nov. 2-5, will be hosted by the Carnegie Gallery, Dundas Museum and Archives, Dundas Valley School of Art, Hamilton Academy of Performing Arts, Hamilton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, Dundas Little Theatre, Hamilton and Region Potters Guild, Tower Poetry Society and St. James Anglican Church.
Most events are free to the public, including:
• Hamilton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra ensemble performance at the Carnegie Gallery;
• Hamilton Potters Guild Annual Fall Sale at the Dundas Community Centre;
• Saturday graphic illustration and cartoon workshops for kids and teens (maximum 12 participants for each workshop) with designer and animator Jonathan Royce (Nickelodeon, Sesame Street, Danger Pigeon Studios).
• Dundas Museum and Archives exhibition and artist’s talk;
• Art Walk, Reading and Tea with the Tower Poetry Society;
• Nutcracker open rehearsal at the Hamilton Academy of Performing Arts with costume displays;
• Dundas Little Theatre’s production of Lady Windermere’s Fan (cost involved);
• Little Black Frame Mystery Art Night at the Dundas Valley School of Art (cost involved).
For more information, visit www.carnegiegallery.org.
