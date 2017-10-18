Dundas arts community rolls out the red carpet for Arts Dundas Weekend

The Arts Dundas Weekend returns for its 31st year with a brand new look.

Co-ordinated by the Carnegie Gallery, the event brings together local arts communities in a celebration of music, poetry, theatre, visual art and craft.

Four days of public events, Nov. 2-5, will be hosted by the Carnegie Gallery, Dundas Museum and Archives, Dundas Valley School of Art, Hamilton Academy of Performing Arts, Hamilton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, Dundas Little Theatre, Hamilton and Region Potters Guild, Tower Poetry Society and St. James Anglican Church.

Most events are free to the public, including: