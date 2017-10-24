Ontario's biggest Halloween parties of 2017

Thriller Halloween Friday

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Luxy Nightclub (60 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON)

More information: Tickets are $20

Halloween Monster Ball 2017

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Dream Resto Lounge (7270 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, ON)

More information: Advance tickets $15

Champions Lifestyles Live Halloween Haunted House

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Dream Resto Lounge (7270 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $20, advance tickets $25, prizes for best costume

Persian Halloween Old School Party

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Boss Club (10 Esna Park Dr., Markham, ON)

More information: Tickets $25

The Breakfast Club - Halloween Edition

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Ivy Social Club (80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON)

More information: Tickets $20, '80s theme

Peel

Reggae Cafe - The Sexy Halloween Edition

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Twenty 7 Lounge (6380, Northwest Drive, Mississauga, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets are $25

Fright Night 2.0

When: From 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: 52nd Street Tap & Grill (30 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON)

More information: General admission $15

Halton

Zombie Halloween Party

When: From 9:30 on Oct. 28 until 2:30 on Oct. 29

Where: The Firehall Cool Bar Hot Grill (2441 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, ON)

More information: Costume contest, free entry, 21+

Singles Halloween Party

When: From 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 1 p.m. on Oct. 29

Where: The King's Arms (323 Church Street, Oakville, ON)

More information: Tickets are $25

Durham

Monster Mash

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Island Mix Restaurant & Lounge (1050 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON)

More information: General admission $10

Haunt Fete 3.0

When: From 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Rum Diaries (368 Bayly St W, Ajax, ON)

More information: General admission $20

Brant

Dancers Invasion : Halloween Edition

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29

Where: 310 Sports Bar & Grill (310 Colborne Street, Brantford, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $10

Guelph

Tropical Nights: The Halloween Edition

When: From 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 2 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Red Papaya (55 Wyndham Street North, Guelph, ON)

More information: Advance tickets $5 ($10 at the door), university students are $5 (with ID), costume contests

Affair Cabaret

When: Oct. 28 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: The eBar (41 Quebec Street, Second Floor, Guelph, ON)

More information: $15 general admission

Halloween Dance at Guelph Legion

When: Oct. 28 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: Guelph Legion (57 Watson Parkway South, Guelph ON)

More information: $5 with costume, $10 without

Halloween Party Fundraiser

When: From 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 until 1 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Elora Legion Maple Leaf Hall (110 Metcalfe St, Elora, ON)

More information: $15, costume contest, prizes, pasta bar (all proceeds go to Centre Wellington Minor Bantam A Hockey)

Elora's Monster Mash!

When: Oct. 28 starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Elora Legion (110 Metcalfe St, Elora, ON)

More information: Show at 9 p.m. , Tickets $30

London

Halloween Club Crawl Friday: Screams From Hell Halloween Party Event

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Various Downtown London Clubs, London, ON

More information: Advance tickets $20, 3 club, costume required

Halloween Club Crawl Party Event

When: From 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Various Downtown London Clubs, London, ON

More information: Advance tickets $20, 3 club, costume required

HALLOWEEN 2017|Alter Ego - "Wild Thoughts Edition"

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 2:30 a.m. Oct. 29

Where: Tabu Nightclub (539 Richmond Street, London, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $10, regular $15

Windsor-Essex

Rave or Die: The Halloween Party ft. KRFW

When: From 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 6 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: X After Hours (1415 Huron Church Rd., Windsor, ON)

More information: Presale tickets $5 (plus fees), limited general admission $10 (plus fees), general admission $15 (plus fees)

ARIIUS Presents: 1st Annual Lingerie Ball - A Halloween Party

When: From 9 a.m. on Oct. 28 until 2 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Ariius Nightclub (377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor, ON)

More information: Advance tickets $25 (includes admission, sandwiches and two cocktails before 11 p.m.)

Simcoe

Halloween Dance

When: Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: Royal Canadian Legion Stayner (7149 Highway 26, Stayner ON)

More information: Tickets $10, costumes encouraged

Halloween Party

When: Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: Royal Canadian Legion - Orillia (215 Mississaga St. E., Orillia ON)

More information: Tickets $5

Halloween Costume Dance

When: Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: Royal Canadian Legion - Penetanguishene (2 Poyntz Street, Penetanguishene ON)

More information: Tickets $12

Halloween Costume Party and Dance

When: From 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 1 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Royal Canadian Legion - Tottenham (25 Richmond St. E., New Tecumseth, ON)

More information: Free

Sudbury

Crawl-o-Ween - SUDBURY BAR CRAWL

When: From 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 until 2 a.m. on Nov. 1

Where: Downtown Sudbury, ON

More information: Tickets $20, 5 bars, ends at The Grand Theatre

Ottawa

Ottawa Fright Night 2017

When: Oct. 26 starting at 10 p.m.

Where: Tequila Jacks (104 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $5, advance tickets $7, regular tickets $10, costume contest, Club Anthems, Top 40, Hip-Hop, House, Mash Ups

Ottawa Halloween Thriller

When: Oct. 31 starting at 10 p.m.

Where: Tequila Jacks (104 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $10, advance tickets $12, regular tickets $15, costume contest, Club Anthems, Top 40, Hip-Hop, House, Mash Ups

The Official Halloween Party – Thriller

When: Oct. 28 starting at 11 p.m.

Where: Flybar (158.5 Rideau Street, Ottawa, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $15, regular tickets $20, VIP (skip the line) $30, Afrobeat, Top 40, Hip-Hop, R&B

Ottawa Official Halloween Party Haunted House 5

When: Oct. 27 starting at 11 p.m.

Where: Flybar (158.5 Rideau Street, Ottawa, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $15, regular tickets $20, VIP (skip the line) $30, Dance music

Halloween Club Crawl 2017

When: Oct. 27 and 28 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Starting at Pub 101 (101 York St., Ottawa, ON)

More information: Tickets start at $30

Frankenstein’s Wedding Reception - Escape Manor’s Halloween Party

When: From 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 1 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Canada Agriculture and Food Museum (901 Prince of Wales Drive, Cereal Barn, Experimental Farm, Ottawa, ON)

More information: Tickets $36.66 (includes a haunted hayride (first come, first served), a drink, admission to the video dance party, wedding cake and more), costume contest

Sashay Halloween Edition

When: From 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 until 2 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Barrymores Music Hall (323 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON)

More information: Tickets $15.99 – $30

Fiesta del Payaso

When: From 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Kavali (34 Clarence Street, Ottawa, ON)

More information: Tickets $7 with guestlist before 11:30 p.m., regular $14, costumes encouraged

Niagara

All Black Wear DARK XI

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: LATE (13030, Lundy's Lane, Thorold, ON)

More information: Advance tickets $15, regular $20

Dragonfly Asylum: Part I

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 until 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Dragonfly Nightclub (6380 Fallsview Blvd, Niagara Falls, ON)

More information: Ladies in free with costume before 11 p.m. Tickets $10.

Dragonfly Asylum: Part II

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Dragonfly Nightclub (6380 Fallsview Blvd, Niagara Falls, ON)

More information: Tickets $20

Halloween at Club Seven

When: From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Oct. 27, 28 and 31

Where: Club Seven (5400 Robinson St, Niagara Falls, ON)

More information: Oct .27 ladies free before 11:30 pm, otherwise $10; Oct. 28 $20; Oct. 31 ladies free before 11:30 pm, otherwise $10.00

The Geekery Pub Halloween Costume and Dance Party

When: From 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 2 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: The Geekery Pub (7000 McLeod Rd., Niagara Falls, ON)

More information: Free cover, costume contest, food and drink specials

Halloween Hoedown at Big Texas

When: From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Oct. 27 and 28

Where: Big Texas Niagara (5769 Ferry St, Niagara Falls, ON)

More information: Free cover on Oct. 27, Oct. 28 is $5 after 10 p.m.

Halloween on the Hill

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 2 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Boston Pizza Clifton Hill (4950 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON)

More information: Free cover, costume contest

Hamilton

Halloween Jamstravaganza

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 1 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Casbah (306 King Street West, Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $8 - $15

Halloween Costume Ball

When: From 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 until 2 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Grand Ballroom at Liuna Station (360 James St. N, Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $60

Stranger Things '80s Halloween Party

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 2 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Club Absinthe (38 King William St., Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $10

'90s RAGER - HALLOWEEN EDITION

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 2 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Club Absinthe (38 King William St., Hamilton, ON)

Halloween Party with Jumple

When: Oct. 28 starting at 9 p.m.

Where: This Ain't Hollywood (345 James St N, Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $8 - $10

Hamilton on Halloween

When: Oct. 31 starting at 9 p.m.

Where: This Ain't Hollywood (345 James St N, Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $20

After Funk with The Altobeelays Halloween Party

When: Oct. 28 starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Corktown Pub (175 Young St, Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $10 - $15

Halloween at Corktown Pub

When: Oct. 27 starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Corktown Pub (175 Young St, Hamilton, ON)

Dab and Dine Volume 4

When: Oct. 29 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Hamilton Vape (1463 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $30. Costume contest, vendors.

Heavy Halloween: A Night of Rock and Roll

When: From 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 1

Where: Doors: Taco Joint & Metal Bar (56 Hess St S, Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $5 at door

Halloween Banger

When: Oct. 28 starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Doors: Taco Joint & Metal Bar (56 Hess St S, Hamilton, ON)

Halloween @ Sasso

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 2 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Sasso Pizza Market & Bar (1595 Upper James St., Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $10 advance, $15 at door

Tool & Rage Against the Machine Halloween Costume Party at The Casbah

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 2 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Casbah (306 King Street West, Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $10 plus service charge

A Karaoke Cabaret (Halloween Edition)

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 2 a.m. on Nov. 1

Where: Casbah (306 King Street West, Hamilton, ON)

Halloween Neon Bash

When: Oct. 27 and 28, starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Flying Squirrel Hamilton (1550 Upper James Street, Hamilton, ON)

Monster's Ball

When: From 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Club 77 (77 King William St., Hamilton, ON)

More information: Free in costume before 11 p.m.

Inferno

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 2 a.m. on Nov. 1

Where: Club 77 (77 King William St., Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $10

Paranormal

When: Oct. 28 starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Club 77 (77 King William St., Hamilton, ON)

More information: Tickets $20 - $30

Halloween Bash @LouDawgsHamOnt featuring Ginger St James & the Grinders

When: Oct. 28 starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Lou Dawg's Hamilton (116 George St., Hamilton, ON)

More information: No cover

Toronto

Friday Night Live at the ROM: Wicked

When: Oct. 27 (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Where: Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON M5S 2C6)

More information: Tickets available at the door, so arrive early. Costumes encouraged, but no masks or props

Dark Waters at Ripley's Aquarium

When: Oct. 27 (from 8 p.m. until midnight)

Where: Ripley's Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto, ON M5V 3L9)

More information: Tickets are $28 +HST

Ghost Ship Toronto 2017

When: Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. until Oct. 29 at 2 a.m.

Where: Empress of Canada (11 Polson Street , Toronto)

More information: Tickets start at $45. Boarding begins at 9 p.m., departure is at 10 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres served, $500 cash prize for best costume.

Pier Pressure Titanic Masquerade

When: Oct. 28 starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Yankee Lady Yacht (539 Queens Quay West, Toronto, ON)

More information: Tickets start at $30, EDM, Hip-Hop, Open Format, R&B, Top-40

Toronto Halloween Boat Party 2017

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 2 a.m on Oct. 28

Where: Empress of Canada (11 Polson Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: Advance tickets $35, regular tickets $40, dress code: costumes, food and drinks available for purchase, multiple boats

Death to T.O. #7

When: Oct. 27 (doors open at 8 p.m.)

Where: Lee's Palace (529 Bloor St. West Toronto, ON)

More information: Tickets $15

Halloween Funhouse

When: Oct. 28 starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Drake Hotel (1150 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON)

More information: Cover is $10, costume contest

Dragonstone Halloween Party

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 until 2 a.m. on Oct 28

Where: Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen St. W Toronto, ON )

More information: Game of Thrones theme, $35, live performances, tarot card reading

Halloween Resurrection

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre (655, Dixon Road, Etobicoke, ON)

More information: General admission $40

House of Horrors

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 3 a.m. on Nov. 1

Where: Stadium (102 Peter Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: General admission $20

Monsters Ball 11

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: NEST Nightclub, (423 College Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: Advance tickets are $25

The Wukking Dead

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: The Vue (195 Galaxy Blvd Etobicoke, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $20, advance $25

Reggae Vs Soca: Halloween Edition

When: From 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Forty2 (42 Mowat Ave, Toronto, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $20

Fright Fest

When: From 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 298

Where: Forty2 (42 Mowat Ave, Toronto, ON)

More information: Tickets $10

Stadium Saturdays - Freakshow

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Stadium (102 Peter Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: Advance tickets $25

Retro Roadshow Halloween Bash

When: From 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Mod Club Theatre (722 College Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: Tickets $15

HALLOWEEN HAUNT - Bollywood & Bhangra Halloween Costume Party

When: From 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 until 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: The Mod Club (722 College Street West, Toronto, ON)

More information: Tickets $21.65 plus fees

Thriller Halloween at REBEL

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: REBEL Nightclub (11 Polson Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: Tickets $50 - $65, presenting Gareth Emery, Seven Lions, Tritonal and more

Mortem Halloween at REBEL

When: Oct. 28 (doors open at 10 p.m.)

Where: REBEL Nightclub (11 Polson Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: General admission $30

Stranger Things - 80's Halloween Dance Party

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: The Opera House (735 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets are $5

Chunk O' Funk Halloween Blowout

When: Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, ON)

More information: Tickets $43 - $48 plus fees

Subspace Halloween: Vampire Fetish Ball at The Opera House

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: The Opera House (735 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON)

More information: General admission $20

OLsKool Band Halloween Party

When: From 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Twilight Family Restaurant and Bar (55 Nugget Ave, Scarborough, ON)

More information: Advance tickets $20

Get Your Freak On Part 4 Halloween Costume Boat Party

When: Oct. 28 (boarding 7:30 p.m., departure 8 p.m., arrival midnight)

Where: The Pioneer Queen (333 Lake Shore Blvd E, Toronto, ON)

More information: Costumes not mandatory, advance tickets $30, regular $35

Toronto Halloween Boat Party

When: Oct. 27 (boarding begins at 9 p.m., party runs until 2 a.m.)

Where: 333 Lakeshore Blvd East, Toronto, ON

More information: Early bird tickets $30, advance tickets $35, regular tickets $40

U Can Wine - Trick or Treat Edition

When: From 6:30 p.m. on Oct 27 to 1 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Princess Banquet Hall (3330 Pharmacy Avenue, Scarborough, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $25, advance $30

Burroughes Haunted Mansion 2017

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Burroughes (639 Queen Street West, Old Toronto)

Nightmare on Queen Street

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: WALLEN (1032 Queen Street West, Old Toronto)

More information: Costumes strongly encouraged, Hip-Hop, Trap, Reggae

Mas-Acre - The Homecoming

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: XS Bar and Lounge (3454 Danforth Avenue, Scarborough, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $15

Toronto Halloween King Street Club Crawl

When: From 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Tequila Jacks Toronto (184 Pearl Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: General admission $25, four parties, free shuttle

Barcode Saturdays Halloween 2017

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Orchid Nightclub (82 Peter Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $20, regular advance $25

Orchid Halloween 2017

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 3 a.m. on Nov. 1

Where: Orchid Nightclub (82 Peter Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: General admission $10, Top 40, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin, House, Mash Ups

Poison - 90s Halloween Party

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 3 a.m. on Nov. 1

Where: Stori (95 King St E, Toronto, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $10, regular $20, Rap, R&B, Hip-Hop

Halloween on Front Street

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: The Pint Public House (277 Front Street West, Old Toronto)

More information: $10 before 11:30 on guest list and in advance, $20 regular, stylish attire

Beauty and the Beast Halloween Costume Party

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Classic Lounge (30 Beverly Hills Drive, Toronto, ON)

More information: Advance tickets $20

Nightcrawler

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 3 a.m. on Nov. 1

Where: Door 3 (667 King Street West, Old Toronto)

More information: Early bird tickets $10, General admission $20

It's Not Sunday Halloween Party

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 29 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 30

Where: Uniun Nightclub (473 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON)

More information: Hip-Hop

Insidious - Halloween Night at Bloke

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 2 a.m. Nov. 1

Where: Bloke (401 King St W, Toronto, ON)

More information: General admission $20, costume contests and prizes

Halloween Nightmares at Fiction Side Entrance

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 26 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 27

Where: Fiction Nightclub (180 Pearl Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: College/University student party, 18+ to enter, 19+ to drink. Early bird tickets $10, advance tickets $15, regular tickets $20

Fright Night 2017 at Fiction

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Fiction Nightclub (180 Pearl Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: College/University student party, 18+ to enter, 19+ to drink. Early bird tickets $15, advance tickets $20, regular tickets $25

Villains & Vixens at Fiction

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Fiction Nightclub (180 Pearl Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $20, advance tickets $25, regular tickets $30

THRILLER at Fiction

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 3 a.m. on Nov.1

Where: Fiction Nightclub (180 Pearl Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: Early bird tickets $10, advance tickets $15, regular tickets $20. Club Anthems, Hip-Hop, House, Mash Ups, Dancehall, Reggaeton.

Halloween Paint Bath 2017 @ Tequila Jacks

When: From 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 30

Where: Tequila Jacks Toronto (184 Pearl Street, Toronto)

More information: All ages and 19+, dress code: all white. Club Anthems, Hip-Hop, House, Mash Ups, Dancehall, Reggaeton. Early bird tickets $10, early bird VIP $20, regular tickets $15, regular VIP $25.

Screams from Hell Club Crawl - Halloween Friday

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Starts at Rock 'n' Horse (250 Adelaide St. W)

More information: Tickets start at $20, 3 clubs

Screams from Hell Club Crawl - Saturday

When: From 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Starts at Uniun (473 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON)

More information: Tickets start at $20, 4 venues

Screams from Hell Club Crawl - Halloween Night

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 3 a.m. on Nov. 2

Where: Starts at Adelaide Hall Concert Venue (250 Adelaide Street West, Old Toronto)

More information: VIP general admission $10, Limo Bus and VIP Admission $25, 3 clubs

40hz Halloween - Warehouse Party

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: Warehouse, Toronto (the Junction area), 500 Keele Street, Toronto, ON

More information: General admission $30, costumes encouraged

Devils Night Out 2017

When: From 11 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1

Where: Spice Route (499 King Street West, Toronto, ON)

More information: Tickets starting at $15, costumes encouraged

Neon Halloween

When: Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Where: Shanee (651 College Street, Toronto, ON)

More information: DJ, costume contest, half-price cocktails

FREAK SHOW Halloween

When: From 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 until 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28

Where: Rockpile (5555 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON)

More information: Tickets $10 - $20, costume contest

Grand Halloween Ball

When: From 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 29

Where: FountainBlu (200 Princes' Boulevard, Toronto, ON)

More information: Tickets $21.65 plus fees