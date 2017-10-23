Mountain Kidz Klub’s celebrating Pumpkin Fest Saturday

Mountain Kidz Klub’s annual Pumpkin Fest is being held Saturday at the Eastmount Community Centre.

It runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and includes a petting zoo, games, penny sale, food and a pumpkin sale.

Halloween costume walk and contest are at noon. Registration is at 11:30 a.m.

Eastmount Community Centre is located at 115 East 26th St.