Ancaster’s Nathan Fleet returns to the stage after 17 years

Ancaster filmmaker/composer Nathan Fleet returns to the music stage after 17 years to promote his upcoming CD, Love Hate City.

Backed by a full rock band, Fleet will debut several tracks off his new album during a special presentation at The Zoetic Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The event officially kicks off the 12th annual Hamilton Film Festival.

“I’ve been working on this music for 10 years now, it’s been 23 years since my last release and 17 years since I have played with my own band,” said Fleet. “The theme of the film festival this year is music, so I knew it was finally time.”

The album was recorded and mixed in Ancaster at Blue Pick Media and was mastered in Los Angeles by John Rodd, a Guelph native, who has mixed and mastered some big Hollywood productions.

Tickets are to the event are already selling well, and Fleet said he anticipates dozens of filmmakers from around the world will head to Hamilton to celebrate the film festival kickoff event. The evening will include some short films before the concert, and after the show, the party continues at The Lounge at Casbah for Risky Business 80s Night.

Concert tickets are $12 and can be purchased at http://www.nathanfleet.com or bruha.com.http://www.bruha.com.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; concert starts at 8 p.m. The Zoetic is a 300-seat venue at 526 Concession St.



