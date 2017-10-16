Rockton’s Westfield Heritage Village celebrates Halloween

Fall is finally here, and Westfield Heritage Village has two upcoming events planned to celebrate the season.

Pumpkin Sunday runs on Oct. 22 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. On the village green, pumpkins will be the focus of traditional games, races and activities. In the one-room log schoolhouse, families can work together to create a special craft to take home. Get your picture with some friendly scarecrows and measure yourself up against a giant, prizewinning pumpkin. Pumpkin will also be the main ingredient in special treats prepared in the historic homes.

Into the Woods takes place Oct. 27 and 28. In traditional fairy tales, the forest is the setting for mystery, adventure and often, the unexpected. Westfield is taking its cue from these traditional stories and hosts a special Halloween celebration from 6:30-9:30 p.m. both days.

Westfield’s trails will be transformed into a magical nighttime experience. Choose a pathway and enjoy a Pumpkin Walk, a sparkling Illuminated Forest and a unique Fairy Village.

In the historic village, enter a barn and experience the wonder of a traditional shadow play or take a seat in the schoolhouse and make a craft featuring a special white cow. Set out on a scavenger hunt to search for Cinderella’s golden slipper, or Red Riding Hood’s cape. Visit the broom makers in their shop, then step next door to meet Mastro Geppetto at his workbench. Little ones will enjoy strapping on some fairy wings and dancing under twinkling lights in the bandstand.

While Into the Woods is an all-ages event, two clearly marked areas are for the very brave only. Journey to the Haunted Train Station for some heart-pounding fun, or venture over the covered bridge to a little place in the woods where nature seems to have taken a wrong turn.

Rondalyn Brown, Westfield’s manager, said Halloween has always been a time to experience something a little different at Westfield and this year is no exception.

“Being in both the village and the forest at night time, illuminated by candles, lanterns and pumpkins, will be a magical experience for all ages,” she said.

The Ancaster Lions will serve snacks and warm drinks at Ironwood Hall.

For more information, visit www.westfieldheritage.ca.