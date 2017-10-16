Many Hamiltonians setting up Little Free Library sites

A tribute to a bibliophile has spread far and wide, with several Hamiltonians catching Little Free Library fever and setting up their own book exchanges.

Little Free Library (littlefreelibrary.org) began in 2009, when Todd Bol mounted a wooden container shaped like a one-room schoolhouse onto a post on the lawn of his Wisconsin home and filled it with books as a tribute to his mother, a book-loving teacher.

When the idea proved popular, he built a few more for people to put up, so they, too, could share books. Today, there are more than 50,000 Little Free Libraries worldwide, including about two dozen locations listed in the Greater Hamilton Area.

Jessica Venema got the idea to start her own Little Free Library in front of her East Sixth Street home in April 2016, after seeing several set up in the lower city.

I am hoping to at some point be able to have a second Little Free Library beside the existing one that would be set slightly lower to the ground and be just for children's books.

“Obviously, the public libraries have far more material than this will ever be able to hold, but I thought it would be a nice community sort of thing,” says Venema.

“I thought it would be a fun thing to do for the neighbourhood.”

While Venema hoped at the outset to get rid of books she was ready to part with, she says she actually has more books now than when she started, as she buys many for the sole purpose of stocking her library.

She regularly adds titles to the box, which holds about 40 books, removing ones which aren’t being picked up.

“Once a week, I’ll take some out and put some new ones in,” says Venema.

Jennifer Smith-Balkissoon and her husband, Brian, set their Little Free Library up outside the Westmount Recreation Centre in May. They chose the busy city building because it could reach more people than putting it on their small court.