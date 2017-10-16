Pumpkinfest Sunday at Gourley Park

A costume contest is one of the many activities planned for the 21st annual Pumpkinfest this Sunday at Gourley Park.

The event runs from noon until 2 p.m. at the park located on Brigadoon Drive.

A rock climbing wall, petting zoo, pony rides, photo booth and a candy toss are also on tap. Food will be available and donations for the Neighbour to Neighbour food bank will be accepted.

Gourley Park Youth Baseball registration will also take place.

