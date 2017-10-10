Dundas museum hosts murder mystery evening

Wine and cheese will be served with a side of mystery when the Dundas Museum and Archives hosts Mayhem at the Museum: The 77th Fiasco.

The event takes place on Thursday, Oct. 26, and participants are invited to uncover the murderer lurking in the shadows.

Tickets are $30 each or $25 for Friends of the Museum. Doors open at 7 p.m. Costumes are optional.

Call 905-627-7412 or email admin@dundasmuseum.ca to book your tickets.