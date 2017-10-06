Doug Gilmour, Paul Coffey and Dale Hawerchuk added to Wayne Gretzky gala Oct. 16 at Carmen’s in Hamilton

Hockey Hall of Famers and 1987 Team Canada members Doug Gilmour, Paul Coffey and Dale Hawerchuk will join Wayne Gretzky at a gala event Oct. 16 at Carmen’s.

“An Evening with The Great One” is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Canada Cup victory and a chance to get up-close and personal with the most iconic and decorated hockey star of all time.

Proceeds from the will benefit the Canadian Tire Jumpstart program, Food4Kids and the Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation.

Tickets are $200 and can be purchased carmensgroup.com or by calling 905-387-0007. The night includes a four-course meal, live and silent auctions, and a moderated discussion with The Great One. VIP tickets start at $999 and offer a photo opportunity with Gretzky at a private post-event reception.