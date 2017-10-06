Hamilton’s Bridge to Hope gala set for Nov. 9

Chris Cowie, executive director of Community Justice Initiatives in Kitchener, is the keynote speaker for the seventh annual Bridge To Hope Restorative Justice Dinner.
The fundraiser for The Bridge: From Prison To Community is being held Nov. 9 at the Michelangelo Events and Conference Centre, 1555 Upper Ottawa St.
Tickets are $60 each, or $550 for a table of 10. Deadline for ticket sales is Nov. 1; call The Bridge at 905-522-0283.
The Bridge is a registered charity that provides transitional housing and support programs for men who have been in jail, and also facilitates a family support group.
Chris Cowie, executive director of Community Justice Initiatives in Kitchener, is the keynote speaker for the seventh annual Bridge To Hope Restorative Justice Dinner.
The fundraiser for The Bridge: From Prison To Community is being held Nov. 9 at the Michelangelo Events and Conference Centre, 1555 Upper Ottawa St.
Tickets are $60 each, or $550 for a table of 10. Deadline for ticket sales is Nov. 1; call The Bridge at 905-522-0283.
The Bridge is a registered charity that provides transitional housing and support programs for men who have been in jail, and also facilitates a family support group.
Chris Cowie, executive director of Community Justice Initiatives in Kitchener, is the keynote speaker for the seventh annual Bridge To Hope Restorative Justice Dinner.
The fundraiser for The Bridge: From Prison To Community is being held Nov. 9 at the Michelangelo Events and Conference Centre, 1555 Upper Ottawa St.
Tickets are $60 each, or $550 for a table of 10. Deadline for ticket sales is Nov. 1; call The Bridge at 905-522-0283.
The Bridge is a registered charity that provides transitional housing and support programs for men who have been in jail, and also facilitates a family support group.