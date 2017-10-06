Hamilton’s Bridge to Hope gala set for Nov. 9

Chris Cowie, executive director of Community Justice Initiatives in Kitchener, is the keynote speaker for the seventh annual Bridge To Hope Restorative Justice Dinner.

The fundraiser for The Bridge: From Prison To Community is being held Nov. 9 at the Michelangelo Events and Conference Centre, 1555 Upper Ottawa St.

Tickets are $60 each, or $550 for a table of 10. Deadline for ticket sales is Nov. 1; call The Bridge at 905-522-0283.

The Bridge is a registered charity that provides transitional housing and support programs for men who have been in jail, and also facilitates a family support group.

