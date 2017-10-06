Supertramp Experience show at Hamilton's Mohawk College to benefit Children's Wish

A performance by a Supertramp cover band Nov. 2 will benefit the Ontario chapter of The Children’s Wish Foundation.

Dreamer — The Supertramp Experience, an eight-piece group, will perform at Mohawk College’s McIntyre Performing Arts Centre, 135 Fennell Ave. West, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30; call 1-888-777-9793 or see BenefitShow.net.

