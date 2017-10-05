Hamilton-area Grandmothers to Grandmothers groups host book launch

By the time the AIDS pandemic in Africa reached its height in the early 2000s, millions of children had been orphaned.
In the face of overwhelming loss, the grandmothers of Africa stepped in to hold families and communities together.
Working with the Stephen Lewis Foundation, Canadian grandmothers have since raised more than $25 million to support African grandmothers and the grassroots organizations working at the front lines of the AIDS pandemic through the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign.
Now for the first time, the story of these indomitable women has been documented in a new book entitled Powered by Love: A Grandmothers’ Movement to End AIDS in Africa, published by Goose Lane Editions.
Author Joanna Henry and photographer Alexis MacDonald visited eight African countries, interviewing and photographing hundreds of grandmothers (including Sarah Obama, Barack Obama’s grandmother) who, with the support of grandmothers around the world, are raising their grandchildren and rebuilding their communities.
Grandmothers of Steel, Blooms for Africa and Grapevine Grannies host a launch of Powered by Love on Nov. 1, 7-9 p.m. at The First Unitarian Church of Hamilton.
Guest speakers will include Cwengi Myeni and Lindeni Mbotho from South Africa and Ilana Landsberg-Lewis, executive director of the Stephen Lewis Foundation.
The event is free and open to the public.
Books will be available, courtesy of Bryan Prince Booksellers. All royalties from sales will be directed to the Stephen Lewis Foundation to support organizations run by and for African grandmothers who are raising children orphaned by AIDS.
For more information, visit GrandmothersPoweredbyLove.com.
