Hamilton-area Grandmothers to Grandmothers groups host book launch

By the time the AIDS pandemic in Africa reached its height in the early 2000s, millions of children had been orphaned.

In the face of overwhelming loss, the grandmothers of Africa stepped in to hold families and communities together.

Working with the Stephen Lewis Foundation, Canadian grandmothers have since raised more than $25 million to support African grandmothers and the grassroots organizations working at the front lines of the AIDS pandemic through the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign.

Now for the first time, the story of these indomitable women has been documented in a new book entitled Powered by Love: A Grandmothers’ Movement to End AIDS in Africa, published by Goose Lane Editions.