Interact with researchers and artists at Researchers’ Night Hamilton

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the public will have a unique and free opportunity to interact with researchers and artists at Hamilton’s fourth annual Researchers’ Night Hamilton at the McMaster Innovation Park.

This year’s theme is “Soil and Culture”.

Though surrounded by science and innovation, people rarely have the occasion to meet the scientists and researchers behind the technologies and knowledge that shape our current and future lives. The Researchers’ Night Hamilton is based on a concept popular in France that has now spread across Europe.

Presented in partnership with the French Embassy, the evening will include talks from visiting French researchers, academics from McMaster University, community group representatives, and artists. Presenters will engage the public with hands-on workshops, activities, and open discussions.