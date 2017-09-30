Hamilton's Sherwood Secondary School celebrating 50th anniversary

The second-youngest high school on the Mountain is turning 50 this year.

To mark the occasion, Sherwood Secondary School, which opened its doors in 1967, is holding a special anniversary celebration Oct. 21.

“We’re expecting about 1,500 people throughout the day,” says co-ordinator Brian Riess. “We had well over that for the 40th anniversary.”

Two years older than Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School, Sherwood was built for about $5 million. Today, a new high school costs about six times that amount.

“The design of Sherwood was a bit unique at the time,” says Riess. “You won’t find any other school where it has a block of classrooms in the centre, auditorium on one end and gyms on the other end.”

Riess said at the time of construction, the choice was made to have a grand performance auditorium rather than a swimming pool because Huntington Park recreation centre was so close to the school.

Sherwood almost didn’t reach its 46th birthday, let alone the half-century mark.

During a 2011 school closure review, board staff originally suggested Sherwood be closed in 2013 because necessary repairs to it were said to cost more than double the other schools up for shuttering.

Sherwood survived and has since received about $2.5 million in upgrades, including a new gym floor and replacement of windows and doors.

Riess says based on the reaction from the 40th anniversary crowd, the committee decided early on to hold another pub night, serving beer and wine, to cap off the Oct. 21 event, which runs 1-10 p.m.