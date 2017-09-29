Dundas potter Richard Fisher continues as mainstay of Beyond the Valley Tour

After a busy summer attending arts and craft shows across southern Ontario, potter Richard Fisher is back in his Dundas studio preparing his popular signature pieces for the Beyond the Valley Studio tour.

Fisher, one of the mainstays on the tour since its inception in 1982, makes comfortable and functional pottery for everyday use. His most popular pieces are sturdy, lightweight mugs, one-of-a-kind kitchen compost pails and “bachelor bowls,” which are becoming quick-sellers in a society that relies less and less on plates at mealtime.

“I always look forward to the tour,” said Fisher. “Any time you can get out and meet your customers, it’s great.

“You work by yourself in the studio quite a bit, but because you’re making things, you develop a relationship with your customers.

I’ve been designing by evolution, looking at them and making incremental improvements as we become more of a bowl culture.

“They, in turn, have items in their homes that they know who made them and where they came from, so there is a stronger emotional connection to it.”

Fisher has shaped and moulded pottery pieces that have become favourites for families around world for the past 23 years.

He first studied mechanical engineering at Queen’s University, “wandered around for a bit and had a few false starts” before realizing he liked working with his hands. However, even then, pottery wasn’t his first choice. Fisher enrolled at Oakville’s Sheridan School of Craft and Design, but initially had his eye on a career in furniture-making. Pottery was his second studio choice, but Fisher quickly discovered he had a natural aptitude for wheel work and throwing.

Perhaps because of his early background in mechanical engineering, Fisher’s pieces are created with function at top of mind.

“For me, there are three differentiates — form/function, surface and decoration, and the least important for me is decoration,” said Fisher.

All of his work, however, contains the trademark Richard Fisher Pottery dragonfly, stunning in its simplicity and an eye-catching complement to the rich glazes the accomplished potter utilizes.