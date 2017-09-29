Dundas’ Carnegie Gallery welcomes new exhibits

The Carnegie Gallery this month welcomes new exhibits from painter Elizabeth McQueen, Catherine Weir, who works with clay, and Ralph Heather’s woodcut and linocut prints.

Heaven & Earth, described as a “visual conversation between two dear friends” — McQueen and Weir — is featured in the main gallery, until Oct. 29. In the Barber Atrium, Heather displays Sanctuary, which focuses on trees and their place in the environment.

Opening receptions for both exhibits are planned for Friday, Oct. 13, 7-9:30 p.m.

The Carnegie Gallery, 10 King St. W. in Dundas, is operated by the Dundas Art and Craft Association, an incorporated nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and encouraging Canadian art and artists, especially from the Hamilton area.