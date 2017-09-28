Erland Lee Museum welcomes children, adults for spooky Halloween activities

The Erland Museum is hosting two Halloween-themed events in October.

On Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28, the National Historic Site is holding a candlelight spirit walk at 7 and 9 p.m. Admission is $15. Join Erland Lee staff for an after-hours tour of the museum and grounds at 552 Ridge Rd. The tour is guided by lantern light. Hear about the history of the home and surrounding area and stories of the unexplained on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Lee. This event is for entertainment only.

On Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-3 p.m., the Erland Lee Museum will host a Halloween Party for children aged four to nine. Put on your costume and get ready for a spooky, silly, and fun-filled day, including games and activities, crafts, prizes, healthy snacks, and more. Admission is $5 per child; accompanying adults are free. Call 905-662-2691 or email erlandleehome@fwio.on.ca for more information.