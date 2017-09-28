Dundas author Gillian Chan pens 'The Disappearance'

Author Gillian Chan returns to her roots with her latest book, The Disappearance.

The gritty mystery with a supernatural twist is a long way from her contributions to the Scholastic Canada series of historical novels for teens, but it also hearkens back to the 1990s, when Chan published her first two fantasy short stories.

“It’s a departure for me, but it’s also, in some ways, a return, as my first two books of short stories focused very much on teenagers and their take on their lives and the world,” said Chan.

The Disappearance tells the story of an unlikely friendship between two very different boys. After mystifying doctors who finally decide he is an elective mute, Jacob Mueller ends up in a juvenile group home, isolated, withdrawn and bullied. Mike McCallum, also in the group home, is scarred physically and emotionally after a murder. Mike uses his horrific appearance, imposing size, sharp intelligence and a calculated brutality to keep everyone at bay — until he encounters Jacob.

One theme that features a great deal in my work is seeming and being — how what is perceived is not necessarily the reality, particularly where people are concerned ...

Chan said the idea for The Disappearance germinated after she read a “time slip” book of children’s fiction, where someone from the past was deposited into today’s world. It got her thinking about the true story of Kaspar Hauser, his mysterious origins and untimely death. Hauser, a German youth who died in 1833, claimed to have grown up in a darkened cell and sparked much debate that his lineage was actually linked to aristocracy.

“One theme that features a great deal in my work is seeming and being — how what is perceived is not necessarily the reality, particularly where people are concerned ...,” said Chan. “ ... but in Mike I hope I have created a character whose mutilated, horrific appearance and rough bullying manner distract from the person he really is.”

The Disappearance is published by Annick Press and is recommended for ages 12-plus. A book launch is planned for Saturday, Oct. 7, at Bryan Prince Bookseller in Westdale at 1:30 p.m.

Chan is the author of eight books for young adults. She was born in England and came to Canada in 1990, where she worked as a high school teacher and librarian.

For more information, visit www.gillianchan.com.