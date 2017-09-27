Dundas Little Theatre brings Oscar Wilde classic to the stage

Residents are being invited to step back in time to the drawing rooms of 19th century England as Dundas Little Theatre launches its 2017 season with the Oscar Wilde classic Lady Windermere’s Fan.

The four-act play features a young mother coming of age in the highest levels of society. After her husband invites a “fallen woman” to help celebrate her 21st birthday, she believes he may be having an affair. The results of her suspicions, said director George Thomas, could have dire consequences.

Lady Windermere’s Fan, penned in the late 1800s, is the first of Wilde’s major plays and is an old-fashioned comedy with a happy ending.

Long a fan of the British playwright’s keen wit and humour, Thomas said he took his seat in the director’s chair primarily because of the play’s “fantastic” dialogue.

“It’s a joy to direct something when you like the language,” said Thomas. “I also admire Wilde for his honesty and his ability to get under the pretense of high society.”

As well, audience members are sure to be fascinated by the play’s outstanding costumes, designed and created by Dundas Little Theatre volunteers Jane Snyder and Sally Watson.

Cast members include Jennifer Graham as Lady Windermere, Gregory Cruickshank, Jared Lenover, Sue Connor Duliban, Caitlin Wierenga, Mike Wierenga, Nicholas Ruddick, Bruce Edwards, Alexander Burkett, Liz Inman, Rose Pye, Dia Frid, Daniel Gariepy and Stephanie Hickey.

Margaret Thomas joins the helm of the production as director. The Thomases have teamed as director/producer for about 10 shows, including Dundas Little Theatre’s winter production of Laburnum Grove.

Not surprisingly, the pair met in 1979 while working on a play at McMaster University. They played husband and wife in Losers Keepers, and about a decade later, made their roles a reality. More often than not, they are each involved in a local production during theatre seasons.

The couple works far more often at the Garstin Centre for the Arts — home of Dundas Little Theatre — than elsewhere.