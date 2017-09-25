Stoney Creek Historical Society celebrates the history of Grimsby's Nelles Manor

The Stoney Creek Historical Society will examine the rich history of the Nelles Manor in Grimsby at the group’s next meeting.

The colonial home was built between 1788 and 1798 by Robert Nelles, a loyalist from the Mohawk Valley in New York. He served with the Indian Department during the American Revolution. When the battle ended, Nelles, his father and his younger brothers settled in present day Grimsby, then known as The Forty. He was appointed as a justice of the peace and served as township warden. He also served two stints in the Legislative Assembly. Nelles was a commanding officer of the 4th Lincoln Militia during the War of 1812.

More recently, Nelles Manor has been given new life thanks to Barry and Linda Coutts. They bought the manor house with eight apartments in 1971. In 2015, the couple donated a restored home to a specially-formed foundation. The Coutts have been involved in many ways in the Grimsby community over the years. Nelles Manor is now available for current and future generations to enjoy.

The Coutts are well known in Grimsby historical circles, and have won numerous awards in the past for their contributions to local history through the preservation of Nelles Manor. They were Citizens of the Year 2017, recipients of the Community Reognition Award, the Heritage Canada Foundation Achievement Award, the J.P. Jouppein Award (2011) and others.