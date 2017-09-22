Sisters in Spirit Hamilton holding two public awareness events highlighting crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women

As part of the ongoing national campaign to bring awareness and advocate solutions to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, Sisters in Spirit Hamilton is holding two public events.

The first event is a flag raising at city hall Friday at noon. Speakers will include community advocates, local politicians, and a member of the Hamilton Police Service.

The second event will be a vigil held at Honouring the Circle, 21 Rosedene Ave., on Oct. 4 starting at 4 p.m. The event will include speakers, light refreshments, and a Sacred Fire will be lit.

The Sisters in Spirit Committee Hamilton is a coalition made up of organizations and individuals and includes organizations such as Amnesty International Canada, De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre, Hamilton Community Legal Clinic, Hamilton Regional Indian Centre, Native Women's Centre, Sexual Assault Centre (Hamilton and Area), Ontario Aboriginal HIV/AIDS Strategy, and the Métis Nation of Ontario.

