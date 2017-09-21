Theatre Ancaster invites participation in It’s a Wonderful Life

Theatre Ancaster invites cast and crew for its Dec. 10 production of It’s a Wonderful Life.

The Christmas seasonal entertainment runs at 7 p.m. at the Old Firehall Arts Centre, as a benefit for Ancaster Community Services.

If you are interested in being in the cast or helping with technical aspects of the show (audio, sound effects, and lighting), contact Al or Krys Croxall at croxall@nas.net or 905-648-0453.

The show will be performed live on stage from scripts, as in the original radio days. Rehearsed readings will take place over a few days the week before the show.