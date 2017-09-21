Theatre Ancaster invites participation in It’s a Wonderful Life

Theatre Ancaster invites cast and crew for its Dec. 10 production of It’s a Wonderful Life.
The Christmas seasonal entertainment runs at 7 p.m. at the Old Firehall Arts Centre, as a benefit for Ancaster Community Services.
If you are interested in being in the cast or helping with technical aspects of the show (audio, sound effects, and lighting), contact Al or Krys Croxall at croxall@nas.net or 905-648-0453.
The show will be performed live on stage from scripts, as in the original radio days. Rehearsed readings will take place over a few days the week before the show.
The production reproduces the live “radio show” based on the famous 1947 movie starring Jimmy Stewart as the unassuming hero who comes close to jumping from a bridge, only to find that without him, the quality of life in the town would have been much poorer.
It’s A Wonderful Life was originally broadcast as a radio play by the Lux Radio Theatre on March 10, 1947.
