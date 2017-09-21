Ancaster Film Fest presents a double feature at Cineplex

Ancaster Film Fest screens An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power at 1 and 7:15 p.m. and Tulip Fever at 4 p.m., Monday Oct. 2 at Cineplex Ancaster.

The box office opens 45 minutes before each screening time. Non-members pay $10; $1,200 from the previous screenings was donated to the Hamilton Out of the Cold Program.

A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing followup that shows just how close society is to a real energy revolution. Former American vice-president Al Gore continues his tireless fight travelling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy.

Meanwhile, set against the backdrop of the 17th century, Tulip Wars features a married noblewoman (Alicia Vikander) who has an affair with an artist (Dane DeHaan) and switches identities with her maid to escape the wealthy merchant she married.