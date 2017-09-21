African Children's Choir performs Oct. 15 at Hamilton's West Highland Baptist Church

The public is invited to two free performances by the African Children's Choir on Oct. 15.

The shows are being held at 9 and 11 a.m. at West Highland Baptist Church, 1605 Garth St. No tickets are necessary, but donations are welcome. Call 905-387-5385.

The program features well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favourites. Performances support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development.

A ticketed performance is planned for Oct. 27 at The Spice Factory, 121 Hughson St. North.