Dundas museum presents 'Duty & Glory'

Dundas Museum and Archives salutes the 77th Wentworth Regiment with an exhibition entitled Duty & Glory.
The exhibit will explore the 77th’s influence on the community, and reveal what it would have been like to be a member of the regiment during late 19th century.
Luke Stempien, the museum’s collections and exhibitions manager, said Duty & Glory will illuminate a relatively unexplored time when the local militia also served as a vital community group.
“Their efforts altered (Dundas) in a profound way,” he said. “The display challenges visitors to re-examine local cityscapes they pass by daily and see how these spaces have changed.”
Among the artifacts on display are a training drum used for over 100 years, militia uniforms spanning half a century, a death penny given to the widow of a First World War soldier, and a signalling lantern and helioscope, highlighting Dundas’ pioneering legacy of using signalling technology in Canada.
Duty & Glory will be on display until Feb. 17, 2018.
