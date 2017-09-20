Dundas museum presents 'Duty & Glory'

Dundas Museum and Archives salutes the 77th Wentworth Regiment with an exhibition entitled Duty & Glory.

The exhibit will explore the 77th’s influence on the community, and reveal what it would have been like to be a member of the regiment during late 19th century.

Luke Stempien, the museum’s collections and exhibitions manager, said Duty & Glory will illuminate a relatively unexplored time when the local militia also served as a vital community group.

“Their efforts altered (Dundas) in a profound way,” he said. “The display challenges visitors to re-examine local cityscapes they pass by daily and see how these spaces have changed.”