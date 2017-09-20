Ancaster’s Darrell Jordan Hicks returns to hit TV show

As television’s fall season gets underway, Darrell Jordan Hicks stays true to his role as a White House Secret Service agent, when asked what the future holds for Designated Survivor’s U.S. president.

“I am sorry, that is classified, top secret information,” says Hicks, about sharing some secrets on what audiences can expect in Season 2.

The hit show, starring Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland as the president, tells the story of a low-level cabinet member is catapulted into the Oval Office after everyone above him in the line of succession is killed. Thrust into the role, Sutherland’s character, Tom Kirkman, struggles to prevent the United States and his own family from falling into chaos.

Hicks said being part of Designated Survivor has been an “absolutely amazing experience.”

“I feel so comfortable and natural working on this set. We have all become a giant family,” he said. “(It) has been one of the most rewarding professional experiences of my life.”

Ancaster resident Hicks has a string of television, commercial and film roles to his credit, as both an actor and stunt performer. But he said working with Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Sutherland has definitely been one of his most interesting projects.

“He is a legend in the Hollywood industry; he has set the standard,” said Hicks. “Growing up ... in the east end of Hamilton, I can remember watching his legendary movies ....

“Those movies had a huge impact on me as a young man. Long before I wanted to become an actor, I was rehearsing Kiefer’s lines and mimicking his dialogue.”

The season première of Designated Survivor airs Sept. 27 on ABC at 10 p.m.

Along with his work as an actor and stunt performer, Hicks teaches high school English and history in Mississauga.