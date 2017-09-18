Giant postcard sale and show Sunday at Dundas Lions Memorial Community Centre

If you are a history buff, mark this Sunday on your calendar. That’s the date for the 32nd annual Golden Horseshoe Post Card Club show and sale of antique postcards.

The event takes place at the Dundas Lions Memorial Community Centre, 10 Market St. S. Admission is free; it runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be almost a million antique post cards at the show.

Also, anyone who has a collection they are looking to get rid of should bring it along and sell it.