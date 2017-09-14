Stoney Creek artist Josh Tiessen showcases his creative process in YouTube video for Occidental Babylon

Stoney Creek artist Josh Tiessen is giving art enthusiasts a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process in a new YouTube video.

The video features Photoshop time-lapse and speed painting of Tiessen's largest oil painting to date, Occidental Babylon.

Featuring spotted hyenas from Sub-Saharan Africa juxtaposed on a Wild West scene, Occidental Babylon was inspired by the California Gold Rush town of Bodie, famous for its saloon brawls, stagecoach robberies and weekly shootouts.