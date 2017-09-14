Hamilton's Kaylee Shallow preparing for Miss Universe Canada contest

Kaylee Shallow hopes to represent Canada on the international stage.

The Mountain resident and recent Mohawk College graduate is one of the finalists in the Miss Universe Canada 2017 contest.

Shallow started competing in pageantry in 2009 at the age of 16. She has won three national titles, a regional title and several special awards since 2011.

She says she if she is named Miss Universe Canada 2017, she plans to use the platform to continue to bring awareness to environmental issues, as well as encourage youth to engage in the community to be able to reach their goals.