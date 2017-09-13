Fossil Guy Bob O’Donnell hosts seminar at Ancaster Gem Show

The Fossil Guy, Bob O’Donnell, is coming to Ancaster.

"Fossils: A Close Encounter" is an interactive seminar, taking place during the Ancaster Gem, Mineral, Bead and Jewellery Show at the Ancaster Fairgrounds, on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon.

O’Donnell hopes to inspire younger generations to take an interest in fossils and science. His extensive fossil collection will be on display, including a woolly mammoth tooth, jelly fish, dinosaur footprints and even dinosaur droppings.

Unlike many collectors, O’Donnell encourages his audience to take a close look at, and even touch, his fossil collection. By allowing children and adults to experience the fossils in this way, it helps to create a stronger connection to the prehistoric world, said O’Donnell.