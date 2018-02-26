Real McCoys open playoff run

It was not the way coach Ron Bernacci and general manager/president Don Robertson wanted the Dundas Real McCoys 2017-18 Allan Cup hockey season to end, but the McCoys were not ready to roll over and die Friday night.

Dundas left no doubt there was still a lot of hockey left to be played as they downed the last-place Brantford Blast 6-4 on Hamilton Brain Injury Association Night at Harry Howell Arena.

“The overall team effort on Friday was exactly what we needed,” said coach Ron Bernacci. “The players are accepting their roles and playing with a lot of determination. As a group, we have been close to this level all season, but lately we have been able pull it altogether. In our last three games have been a testimonial to what we are capable of doing,”

The ACH playoffs open this week with Dundas playing the Stoney Creek Generals at Howell Arena on March 2 at 8 p.m. The arena is located near the junction of Highways 6 and 5 in Flamborough.