Orchard Park junior girls advance to SOSSA volleyball

Orchard Park scored a 3-1 win over Ancaster High School for its first-ever Hamilton public board high school junior girls volleyball title on Feb. 20.

Ancaster took the opening set 25-18, but the Patriots rallied for a 25-16 to even the game 1-1 after two sets. In the third set, Orchard Park edged the Royals in a 27-25 victory before notching the final set, 25-20 to take the title.

With the win, Orchard Park won the right to compete at the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association AA junior championship on March 1, hosted by Dundas Valley Secondary School.

