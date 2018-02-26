Saltfleet Storm junior boys basketball squad comes out on top — again

The Saltfleet Storm junior boys basketball squad netted another city public high school Division 1 championship last week.

Saltfleet beat the Sir Allan MacNab Lions 80-53 in the final on Feb. 22 at McMaster University, after also defeating Sir Allan MacNab in the final last season. The Storm’s convincing victory was helped along by top scorers Thomas Matsell, who chipped in 29 points, Liam Magee, who contributed 18 points and Nolan Ormerod, who pitched in 13 points.

“Because we’ve played so well and everything’s been going so well, I was a little bit worried we might have a little bit of a letdown (in the championship), but the kids played really well,” head coach Dave Ormerod said. “I couldn’t be more proud.”

Saltfleet garnered its spot in the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council Division 1 championship after knocking off the Orchard Patriots 57-41 in the semifinals on Feb. 20 and ousting the Sir John A. Macdonald Chiefs 77-41 in the quarter-finals on Feb. 14.

The Storm scored a bye to the quarters after finishing first with a 10-0 record during the regular season.

Ormerod said he’s got a “great bunch of kids.”

“Everybody comes to practice, everyone helps out and they get along really well,” he said. “We’ve had a great year.”

Saltfleet will start its quest at the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association AA championship on March 1 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School in Grimsby. The Storm will be looking for a little payback, after losing out in the SOSSA AA final last season.



